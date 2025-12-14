Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival To Be Held From 28th January To 1st February 2026

Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival To Be Held From 28th January to 1st February 2026 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ajanta–Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF), which brings acclaimed national and international films to cinema lovers in Marathwada, will be held from Jan 28 to Feb 1, 2026, at Rukmini Auditorium (MGM Campus) and INOX Theatre, Prozone Mall, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Briefing the press, the organisers said the festival will be organised with the participation of national and international artists. It is jointly organised by Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission, Yashwantrao Chavan Centre and the Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation, with the cooperation of the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra.

This year’s edition will feature a diverse programme, including the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award, the Suvarna Kailas Best Film Award, the Indian Cinema Competition, the World Cinema Section, retrospectives, tributes, masterclasses, special lectures, special screenings, panel discussions and poster exhibitions.

Organisers Nandkishor Kagliwal, Ankushrao Kadam, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunil Sukthankar, Chandrakant Kulkarni and Nilesh Raut have appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers.