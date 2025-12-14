Pune: History-Sheeter Stabbed To Death Over Gang Rivalry; Four Arrested By Pimpri-Chinchwad Police

Pimpri Police Station (Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A habitual criminal was stabbed to death by four individuals on Friday evening in the Sanjay Gandhi Nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Both the accused and the deceased aspire to be big goons one day, and they reportedly had a fight days ago regarding who is a bigger criminal. All four accused have been detained by the police, among whom three were arrested on Saturday, while one was arrested on Sunday morning.

The arrested accused are identified as Prem, alias Premya Prakash Dongare (18, Pimpri); Jassu Manjeet Pal (18, Pimpri); Ishaan Raosaheb Borude (19, Pimpri); and Sanket Nanasaheb Choudhari (22, Kalewadi). The deceased youth is Shakib Chhotu Shaikh (25). A case was filed by his brother, Akib Chhotu Shaikh (29, Pimpri), at the Pimpri Police Station.

The accused have been charged under the BNS sections 103 (punishment for murder), 109 (attempt to murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the Arms Act of 1959, Maharashtra Police Act of 1951 and Criminal Law (Amendment) Act of 2013.

According to police reports, the complainant, Akib, his brother Shakib, and cousin Malik were sitting near a school in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar on Friday when the accused arrived on a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle with registration number MH 14 KM 2921. The accused and the complainant were acquainted with each other due to their past feud over dominance in an area.

Police further said that the accused Prem stabbed Shakib in the abdomen, while the other accused assaulted him. Shakib succumbed to the serious injuries. When Akib tried to save his brother from the accused, they also allegedly attacked him with a knife, attempting to murder him. The accused fled the scene after creating terror in the area.

Police Inspector (Crime) Vijay Anand Patil of Pimpri Police Station is investigating this case. He said, “We have arrested all four accused. The court has remanded the accused to seven days of police custody. Shakib Shaikh was a history-sheeter, with two cases filed against him in 2015 and 2017. Two of the accused also have criminal cases registered against them. Preliminary investigations suggest the murder was a result of a quarrel stemming from mutual animosity. We are investigating the matter further.

Landlord Attacked with Intent to Murder for Asking Tenant to Vacate

In a separate violent case, a landlord was severely attacked with a stone and a knife in an attempt to murder him by two tenants after he asked them to vacate the room and questioned them about spitting on the balcony. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Nighoje village of Khed Tehsil. Police have arrested the two tenants, Shimpui Pappu Prasad (20) and Mantu Lallan Kumar (23). The injured landlord is Deepak Suresh Yelwande. Deepak’s father filed a complaint regarding the incident at the Mahalunge MIDC Police Station.

According to the police, the accused were living in the complainant’s rooms as tenants. The complainant’s son, Deepak, had asked them to vacate the premises. Meanwhile, Deepak questioned the accused about spitting on the balcony. Due to this, the accused hit Deepak on the head with a stone, seriously injuring him. They then attempted to murder him by striking him on the head with a knife. Mahalunge MIDC Police are investigating the matter.