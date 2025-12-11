 MP News: Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee Opens 24-Hour Laddu Prasad Counter; Devotees Can Now Get 'Prasad' Anytime
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has started a new 24-hour laddu prasad counter.

The counter has been set up outside the Padma Bhushan Pt. Suryanarayan Vyas Guest House, which is located near the Harsiddhi Temple.

From this counter, devotees will be able to receive besan and ragi laddus as prasad of Lord Mahakaleshwar round the clock.

Temple Committee Administrator and Additional Collector Pratham Kaushik said that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the convenience of devotees.

He explained that many people come to the Mahakaleshwar Temple late at night for darshan and often have to leave quickly.

Because the regular prasad counters usually operate only from 6 am to 11 pm, these devotees were unable to get the laddu prasad.

To solve this problem and to respect the faith of the devotees, the committee has now arranged for a 24-hour counter.

This will ensure that all visitors, including those coming for night darshan, can easily take the prasad with them.

The committee believes that the new system will greatly help thousands of devotees who come to Ujjain every day.

With both besan and ragi laddus available at all hours, devotees will no longer face any difficulty in receiving the prasad of Lord Mahakaleshwar.

The temple administration says it is committed to improving facilities and making the darshan experience smoother and more comfortable for everyone.

