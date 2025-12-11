 MP News: Infantry Commanders’ Conference Concludes At Infantry School In Mhow
The Conference was a phenomenal success with many Infantry issues discussed threadbare and solutions arrived at, through the collective wisdom of the participants. The amalgamation of varied experience of Senior Infantry Commanders including the Chief of Army Staff & the innovative suggestions of young Commanding Officers paved the way for growth of Infantry in future.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
MP News: Infantry Commanders’ Conference Concluded At The Infantry School In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The 38th Infantry Commanders’ Conference was successfully conducted from December 9, 2025 to December 11, 2025 at The Infantry School, Mhow.

This biennial Conference was presided over by General Upendra Dwevedi, PVSM, AVSM, Chief of Army Staff and was attended by Vice Chief of Army Staff, six Army Commanders, seventeen officers of the rank of Lieutenant Generals and fourteen officers of the rank of Major Generals, which included Colonels of the Infantry Regiments and Regimental Centre Commandants with physical presence at Mhow and on video conference with major Military Stations across the country.

Numerous challenges and issues were discussed during the conference which are critical for Infantry in Operations, Training, Capability Development and infusion of Technology.

While assessing the capabilities of Infantry in conventional war scenario, Counter Terrorism and Insurgency operations, a few path breaking decisions were made to further enhance the capability of Infantry in sync with the future challenges.

The forum fostered the Infantry spirit and further strengthened the bonds of the larger Infantry fraternity cutting across Regimental lines.

During the Conference, the Infantry showcased its latest acquisitions in all arenas of lethality, mobility, battlefield transparency, situational awareness and survivability.

The demonstration of recently acquired advanced New Generation Weapon & Equipment System infused confidence in the modern capabilities of Infantry to counter the adversaries.

