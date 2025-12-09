 MP News: 38th Infantry Commanders’ Conference To Begin In Mhow On December 9
The Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, along with a cross-section of Infantry officers, including Formation Commanders, Colonels of Regiments, Regimental Centre Commandants, and selected Commanding Officers, are attending the conference. The event is being conducted at Mhow and through video conference clusters across the country.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The 38th Infantry Commanders’ Conference is scheduled from December 9 to 11 at the Infantry School, Mhow. This biennial event aims to undertake a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the Infantry.

article-image

A weapons and equipment display is also being organised, showcasing advanced technology systems recently inducted into the Infantry. Firepower demonstrations of these weapons and ammunition will be conducted during the event.

The conference serves as a forum for deliberations on modernisation, restructuring, human resources, and future development of the Infantry. Discussions are expected to generate innovative ideas to ensure the Infantry effectively addresses emerging challenges to national security.

