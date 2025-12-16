MP News: MPPSC Starts Interview Process For Assistant Professor Recruitments 2024 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the interview process for candidates selected in the Assistant Professor Recruitment Examination 2024. The process has initially begun for subjects with a relatively smaller number of vacancies. MPPSC has released the interview schedule for five subjects -- Marathi, Yogic Science, Vedas, Sanskrit Literature and Music.

Candidates from these subjects have been called for interviews starting December 23. Interviews for Yogic Science and Marathi will be held on December 23. In Yogic Science, one post under the general category is vacant, for which three candidates have been shortlisted. In Marathi, one EWS-category post is available, and one candidate has been called for the interview.

On December 24, interviews will be conducted for the Music and Vedas subjects. For Music, seven candidates have been called for two vacant posts, while for Vedas, one candidate has been shortlisted for one vacant post. Interviews for Sanskrit Literature will be held on December 26, where 10 candidates will be interviewed for three vacant posts.

According to officials, interviews will begin at 10 am and candidates are required to report to the Commission s office one hour in advance. During this time, verification of original documents will also be carried out.

Earlier, the MPPSC conducted the Assistant Professor 2024 written examination in two phases during June and July across 26 subjects. A total of 45,000 candidates had registered for 1,663 posts, and the results for these subjects were declared between November and December.

Meanwhile, interviews for the remaining 21 subjects, including English, Hindi, Political Science, Geography, Chemistry, History, and Urdu, are yet to be scheduled. These subjects together account for 1,665 vacant Assistant Professor posts, with around 8,000 candidates awaiting interviews. The Commission has clarified that these interviews will be conducted in January February and the detailed schedule is expected to be announced within the next 10 days.