MP News: 'Main Atmahatya Karunga' Youth Drinks Petrol At Bhind Collectorate Over Cow Slaughter Case-- VIDEO

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): An angry youth attempted self-immolation drinking petrol at the Collectorate premises, to protest alleged inaction over cow slaughter cases in Bhind on Saturday.

A video that has surfaced shows the young man shouting slogans like “Virendra Tomar murdabaad” and other chants related to cow slaughter before police and administration stepped in. Thankfully, their quick action prevented any serious harm, and the situation was brought under control without injury or major damage.

According to police, the youth, identified as Kanha Bhadoria of Chaumho village, said he had earlier gone to the police station to seek action against alleged cow slaughter incidents. When he did not get a satisfactory response, he reached the Collectorate to protest.

Frustrated and emotional, Kanha poured petrol over himself and threatened to end his life.

Officers at the scene immediately intervened. Police personnel, administrative staff, and local Karni Sena members worked together to calm the youth and stop him from harming himself. Karni Sena officials also helped convince him to remain safe and not go ahead with the action. Due to this timely intervention, the tense moment ended peacefully.

In recent months, the name Virendra Tomar has been in news, though not connected with this cow slaughter case itself. Virendra Singh Tomar, also known as Ruby Tomar, is a well-known figure from Raipur who was arrested from Gwalior earlier after being on the run for months. Reports say he stayed with Karni Sena leaders while on the run, and the organisation publicly supported him after his arrest.

Officials said Kanha’s protest reflects deeper frustration among some locals over reported cow slaughter incidents and slow police action. Police have asked people to follow legal procedures and not take such extreme steps to raise their issues.

Normal activity at the Collectorate resumed soon after the incident, and authorities are monitoring the situation.