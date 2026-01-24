 MP News: Elderly Couple Attacked With Axe, Their House Set Afire For Objecting To Land Encroachment
An elderly couple was brutally attacked over a land dispute in Barethi village of Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The assailants beat them with sticks and an axe, fired gunshots to intimidate them, and set their house on fire. The victims suffered serious injuries and were hospitalised. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly couple was attacked with an axe over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh' Chhatarpur on Friday. The accused fired gunshots to threaten them and even set their house afire, creating panic among the residents.

The duo have sustained severe cuts on the hands and legs.

The incident happened in Barethi village, under the Bhagwa police station area of ​​Chhatarpur, on Friday afternoon. The victims were passing by when a group of miscreants attacked them.

The victims have been identified as Rachi Bai and Chinuya Ahirwar. They stated that they were passing by when they were surrounded by Yogi Raja, Babu Raja, Rana Saheb, Raju, Devendra, Bhole Raja, Ginni Raja, and others from the village. The accused first beat them with sticks and rods. They then attacked them with an axe, causing serious injuries to their hands and legs.

'Some influential people are trying to illegally occupy our land.'

According to the victims, the attackers fired shots outside their house, creating panic among the family. They set the house on fire. The injured were initially taken to a local hospital, from where they were referred to the district hospital due to their critical condition. Both are currently undergoing treatment in the surgical ward of the district hospital.

The family immediately dialed 112 and informed the police. A team from the Bhagwa police station arrived at the scene and rushed the bleeding injured to the hospital. The victim's family alleged that the entire incident is related to a land dispute. They claimed that some influential people in the area are trying to illegally occupy their land. The family said the incident has instilled fear and panic, and they now feel threatened and unsafe. They have demanded strict action against the accused.

The police have started an investigation into the matter.

