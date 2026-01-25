Indore News: Special Security Checks On Events Of Republic Day

Indore News: Special Security Checks On Eve Of Republic Day | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than a dozen key locations were checked across the city to check for suspicious activities as security arrangements in the city are beefed up ahead of Republic Day.

Police carried out inspections, patrolling and monitoring to ensure that security preparations were strong and effective.

Police teams, along with BDDS, conducted intensive checking at important public places such as

railway station, Sarwate Bus Stand, Gangwal Bus Stand, Nehru Stadium, Rajwada, Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Central Mall and other shopping malls. Sniffer dogs, handheld metal detectors and other security equipment were used to detect suspicious objects and activities.

To maintain a visible police presence and boost public confidence, foot patrols were carried out in crowded and sensitive areas of the city.

Police personnel also conducted a flag march in and around the Rajwada area, sending a clear message of alertness and preparedness. Police said that these steps were taken to prevent any untoward incident during Republic Day celebrations and other ongoing events.

In addition to public places, police teams checked hotels, lodges, dharamshalas etc across all police station areas. Managers and staff were instructed to verify the identity of guests and immediately inform the police if any suspicious person or activity was noticed.