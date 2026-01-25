MP News: 10-Ton Tantiya Bhil Statue Unveiled In Rajapura In Sailana | FP Photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): A 10-ton statue of tribal freedom fighter Tantiya Bhil was unveiled on the banks of the Mahi River in Rajapura village, Bajna tehsil, on Sunday.

The statue was installed last week by Bharat Adivasi Party MLA from Sailana Kamleshwar Dodiyar, even after the district administration rejected a resolution to put up the statue over a lack of valid permission and alleged violation of PESA Rules, 2022

At a post-unveiling meeting, Bharat Adivasi Party founder Kanti Bhai Roat said that tribal communities face multiple challenges. He called for the creation of a new state, Bhil Pradesh, combining Bhil-dominated regions of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, to ensure better tribal participation and governance.

Promoting Tantiya Bhil’s ideals, Dodiyar threw light on the powers of the Gram Sabha in resolving local disputes.

Attendees also held discussion on tribal customs, religious beliefs, forest rights under the Forest Rights Act and drug addiction challenges among the youth.

The event saw widespread participation from tribal leaders, panchayat members and social workers. The programme was conducted by district panchayat member Sharad Dodiyar.

Meanwhile, Bagidora MLA Jai Krishna Patel criticised the installation of the statue and termed it an attack on democratic norms.

Calls and messages to contact SDM Tarun Jain went unanswered.