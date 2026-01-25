Indore News: 3 Who Quit Begging To Be Special Guests At Republic Day Parade In New Delhi | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is scripting a new and inspiring chapter on the national map as India’s first beggary-free city.

Turning the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Beggary-Free India’ into reality, the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has selected 100 citizens from across the country who have either worked for the eradication of begging or have themselves quit begging to live a life of dignity.

Among these 100 distinguished invitees, five representatives from Indore will attend the Republic Day Parade as special guests at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Notably, three of them are individuals who once lived on the streets but today stand as symbols of self-reliance and social transformation.

Accompanying them as special guests are Rupali Jain and Rupendra Doshi, representatives of NGO Pravesh, who will lead the Indore delegation.

In a gesture that reflects respect for their struggle and success, collector Shivam Verma arranged for their travel to New Delhi by air. This journey is more than a physical flight; it represents the rise of individuals who courageously returned to the mainstream of society.

Through the collective efforts of the district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation, NGO Pravesh, Women and Child Development Department and the Labour Department, Indore achieved the historic distinction of becoming India’s first city to be declared beggary-free.

From streets to dignified life

Aarti (11 years)—Once forced into begging, she is now a bright student of Class 4 in a government school.

Jyoti Prajapati (30 years) -- She now earns a respectable livelihood through housekeeping work at a guest house.

Ravi Yadav (37 years) -- A skilled artisan, he is self-employed by making Ganesh idols from cow dung.

Record rehabilitation under SMILE scheme

Under the Central government’s SMILE (Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise) scheme, nearly 5,500 individuals in Indore have been rescued from begging and rehabilitated -- an achievement unmatched anywhere else in the country.

The campaign focused on enrolling children in schools, de-addiction and skill training for adults, linking beneficiaries to self-employment, and providing medical treatment to elderly, sick, and mentally ill individuals rescued from the streets. This comprehensive approach has brought lasting change to thousands of lives.

National Role Model

The Indore district administration and NGO Pravesh have emerged as a national role model, demonstrating how effective implementation of government schemes and proper guidance can uplift even the most marginalised sections of society.

Indore’s story today stands as a beacon of hope, proving that with compassion, planning, and commitment, true social transformation is possible.