Indore News: 21-Year-Old, First-Year MBBS Student Hangs HimSelf In MGM Medical College Hostel | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old MBBS student, Antariksh Agrawal, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his hostel room at MGM Medical College on Monday. Preliminary investigation suggested that the deceased was under academic stress which might have led him to take the drastic step.

ACP Tushar Singh said that Antariksh was a first-year MBBS student of the 2025 batch and a resident of Gwalior. He was found hanging in room number 43, located on the fourth floor of the BR Ambedkar hostel.

The incident came to light around 5:30 pm when his roommate returned from college classes and found the door locked from the inside. After receiving no response to repeated knocking, the roommate, with the help of other students, forced the door open to find Antariksh’s body.

ACP Singh further said that Antariksh had not attended his college lectures earlier that day. While no suicide note was recovered from his place, his roommate told police that the deceased had been under significant stress regarding his academic performance.

Following the discovery, the hostel administration immediately sealed the room to preserve the scene for forensic analysis. Police have launched an investigation and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Roommate dismisses disputes, relationship issues

The deceased’s roommate, Harsh Kaushik, said there were no signs of distress or unusual behaviour. He recalled that the student had mentioned he would freshen up and step out, adding that, to his knowledge, there was no serious stress apart from routine academic pressure.

Harsh further said that his roommate had returned earlier in the evening with friends and was using his mobile phone as usual. “There was no unusual behaviour, no dispute with anyone, and no issue related to any relationship. He never shared any major problem with me,” he added.

Internal committee to be set up

An internal committee has been setup to inquire into the case. Also, police are investigating the case. This is very unfortunate incident and preventive actions will be taken so that no such incident is repeated in future, said MGM Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria.