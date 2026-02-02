 Indore News: Cultural Evening, Prize Distribution At Government Dental College
Government Dental College organised a cultural evening and prize distribution ceremony after its annual sports events at MGM Medical College auditorium. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla attended as chief guest. Dean Dr Alka Gupta presented the annual report, highlighting achievements and future expansion plans. University toppers and competition winners were felicitated.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 12:19 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Government Dental College organised a cultural evening and prize distribution ceremony on Sunday at the auditorium of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, following its annual sports events.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Public Health and Medical Education Rajendra Shukla attended the programme as chief guest.

The event opened with a formal welcome of the dignitaries by Dr Harsh Chansoria, Reader and Registrar of the MP State Dental Council, followed by the welcome address by College Dean Dr Alka Gupta.

Presenting the Annual Report 2025, Dr Gupta highlighted the institution’s 65-year journey since its establishment in 1961 as the state’s oldest and only government dental college. She spoke about achievements in academics, patient care and infrastructure, and outlined future plans including expansion of BDS and MDS seats, modernisation initiatives and introduction of advanced technologies such as CBCT and CAD-CAM.

article-image

The chief guest and dignitaries felicitated university toppers and distributed prizes to winners of various competitions.

Among those present were MLA Rakesh Golu Shukla, MP State Dental Council president Dr Chandresh Shukla, BJP media in-charge Deepak Jain ‘Teenu’, MGM Medical College Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria and corporator Pankhudi Dosi.

