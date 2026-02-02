 Indore Water Tragedy: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies Due To Contaminated Water; Death Toll Rises To 32
Indore Water Tragedy: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies Due To Contaminated Water; Death Toll Rises To 32

A 65-year-old woman, Anita Kushwaha, died in Indore’s Bhagirathpura after consuming contaminated water, raising the death toll to 32. She had been hospitalized since late December, undergoing treatment at multiple hospitals, including Bombay Hospital, and suffered kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Over 450 patients have recovered, while three remain hospitalized.

Arimitra Bose
Updated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
Indore Water Tragedy: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies Due To Contaminated Water, Toll Rises To 32 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 65-year-old woman who had been admitted in hospital over a month, died in Indore's Bhagirathpura after consuming contaminated water on Sunday Night. Including this death, the death toll climbs upto 32.

The deceased has been identified as Anita Kushwaha (65). She was undergoing treatment at Bombay Hospital and was on a ventilator for a long time.

According to information, she did not have any pre-existing illnesses. She was admitted to Bhagyashree Hospital on December 28 due to vomiting and diarrhea. She was discharged two days later and brought home, but her condition worsened again within a few hours. She was admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on January 1.

From Aurobindo Hospital, she was shifted to Bombay Hospital on January 4. After that, her condition continued to deteriorate. Due to her critical condition, her kidneys failed, and she was undergoing continuous hemodialysis. Notably, she also suffered a cardiac arrest during treatment.

Doctors said that the government arranged for treatment at a higher-level center, but unfortunately, the patient could not be saved. The woman's husband is a retired mill worker. The family has one son and two daughters. Anita Kushwaha's last rites will be performed today.

Death toll spikes upto 32

So far, 32 deaths have occurred in the Bhagirathpura contaminated water incident. More than 450 patients have recovered and been discharged in this case, but three patients are still admitted. Two of them are in the ICU, and their conditions remains critical.

Water supply in Bhagirathpura is currently being provided to 30% of the area every other day. Authorities say the water is now clean, but residents continue using RO and tanker water. Work on the main pipeline for the remaining 70% of the area is in its final stages, after which leakage tests and water sample checks will be conducted.

