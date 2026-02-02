 MP News: LPG Cylinder Blast At Pachmarhi Hotel; Maharashtra Family Out On Vacation Sustains Serious Injuries
MP News: LPG Cylinder Blast At Pachmarhi Hotel; Maharashtra Family Out On Vacation Sustains Serious Injuries

An LPG cylinder explosion at a hotel in Pachmarhi on Monday morning injured five people, including four members of a family from Maharashtra and a cook. The blast caused major damage to the hotel and was felt nearby. Police, administrative and forensic teams are investigating the cause, while the injured have been referred to Pipariya and Narmadapuram.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
MP News: LPG Cylinder Blast At Pachmarhi Hotel Injures Family from Maharashtra, Five Hurt |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A LPG cylinder exploded at a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's hill station Panchmarhi on Monday morning, leaving a five injured and causing a significant damage to the property. The blast happened at around 8:30 AM.

Four members of a family from Buldhana, Maharashtra, who were visiting Pachmarhi on vacation, were staying at the hotel. They sustained severe injured in the accident. A cook also suffered burns.

All the injured were initially taken to the Pachmarhi hospital and later referred to Pipariya, while one critically injured person was shifted to Narmadapuram for advanced treatment.

The blast was so powerful that its impact was felt even in the nearby restaurants. The hotel property sustained significant damage.

The hotel where the explosion took place is located just 200 metres from the Pachmarhi police station. The hotel belongs to Sanjeev Sharma, Assistant Director of Satpura Tiger Reserve Pachmarhi, and has been run on rent by Tushar Jaiswal, the brother of a Congress leader, for the past one and a half years. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Pachmarhi Police Station in-charge Padam Singh Maurya reached the spot with his police team. The injured were taken to the Pachmarhi hospital.

article-image

Injured referred to Pipariya

A forensic team has left from Narmadapuram for the scene. No civilians are allowed inside the hotel. Upon receiving information the tehsildar is also arriving.

No one is being allowed inside the hotel. During the investigation, the police found a commercial cylinder. The exact cause of the blast is being investigated.

Pipariya SDM, IAS Akib Khan, said that preliminary reports indicate a cylinder explosion. Khan confirmed that a FSL team along with the tehsildar is called to determine the exact cause of the blast.

article-image

