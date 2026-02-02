 MP News: People Misusing Reservation System With Fake Caste Certificates, Says Bjp Mp
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: People Misusing Reservation System With Fake Caste Certificates, Says Bjp Mp

MP News: People Misusing Reservation System With Fake Caste Certificates, Says Bjp Mp

He pointed out that in Madhya Pradesh alone, 232 job fraud cases are under investigation, while over 8,000 fake caste certificate cases have been pending for nearly 20 years. The Supreme Court has clearly stated that jobs or admissions obtained through fake certificates are invalid and require strict legal action, he added.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
article-image

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki on Monday expressed concern over the use of fake caste certificates in government recruitment and exams, which allows people to misuse the reservation system.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Parliament in New Delhi, he highlighted how the use of fraudulent caste certificates are denying real beneficiaries of their constitutional rights.

Read Also
Indore News: Vehicles Towards Airport Allowed Via Navlakha Square & Collectorate-- Special Traffic...
article-image

He pointed out that in Madhya Pradesh alone, 232 job fraud cases are under investigation, while over 8,000 fake caste certificate cases have been pending for nearly 20 years. The Supreme Court has clearly stated that jobs or admissions obtained through fake certificates are invalid and require strict legal action, he added.

Solanki added that a few people are misusing the reservation system by obtaining fake certificates. This practice violates the Constitution’s goal of providing social justice and equal opportunities to disadvantaged communities, he added.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka Revises Urdu-Medium School Hours During Ramzan To Ensure Equal Access And Learning
Karnataka Revises Urdu-Medium School Hours During Ramzan To Ensure Equal Access And Learning
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Waris Pathan REACTS As Pakistan Boycotts Match Against India, 'Who Are They To Decide...' - VIDEO
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Waris Pathan REACTS As Pakistan Boycotts Match Against India, 'Who Are They To Decide...' - VIDEO
Cooper Connolly Wrongly Given Out As Khawaja Nafay Breaks Stumps With Wrong Hand In PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; ICC Rule Explains Error - VIDEO
Cooper Connolly Wrongly Given Out As Khawaja Nafay Breaks Stumps With Wrong Hand In PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; ICC Rule Explains Error - VIDEO
Russian Drone Strikes Kill 12 In Dnipro As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Announces Fresh Peace Talks
Russian Drone Strikes Kill 12 In Dnipro As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Announces Fresh Peace Talks

The BJP MP urged the central government to establish a strong verification system nationwide. He emphasised that reservation is a constitutional right, not a favour and must be protected for genuinely deserving citizens.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: People Misusing Reservation System With Fake Caste Certificates, Says Bjp Mp
MP News: People Misusing Reservation System With Fake Caste Certificates, Says Bjp Mp
MP News: Trader Attacked, Robbed Of ₹80K In Bagh
MP News: Trader Attacked, Robbed Of ₹80K In Bagh
Indore News: Rapido Rider Rapes 17-Year-Old, Booked Under POCSO
Indore News: Rapido Rider Rapes 17-Year-Old, Booked Under POCSO
Indore Water Tragedy: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies Due To Contaminated Water; Death Toll Rises To 32
Indore Water Tragedy: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies Due To Contaminated Water; Death Toll Rises To 32
MP News: Retired Army Officer Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet After Collision In Gwalior -- Video
MP News: Retired Army Officer Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet After Collision In Gwalior -- Video