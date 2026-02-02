MP News: People Misusing Reservation System With Fake Caste Certificates, Says Bjp Mp

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sumer Singh Solanki on Monday expressed concern over the use of fake caste certificates in government recruitment and exams, which allows people to misuse the reservation system.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in Parliament in New Delhi, he highlighted how the use of fraudulent caste certificates are denying real beneficiaries of their constitutional rights.

He pointed out that in Madhya Pradesh alone, 232 job fraud cases are under investigation, while over 8,000 fake caste certificate cases have been pending for nearly 20 years. The Supreme Court has clearly stated that jobs or admissions obtained through fake certificates are invalid and require strict legal action, he added.

Solanki added that a few people are misusing the reservation system by obtaining fake certificates. This practice violates the Constitution’s goal of providing social justice and equal opportunities to disadvantaged communities, he added.

The BJP MP urged the central government to establish a strong verification system nationwide. He emphasised that reservation is a constitutional right, not a favour and must be protected for genuinely deserving citizens.