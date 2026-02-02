 MP News: Family Assaulted On MEMU Train Between Ratlam & Ujjain; Police Resort To Lathi Charge
Tensions erupted after a family from Dahod, Gujarat, was allegedly assaulted aboard a MEMU train between Ratlam and Khachrod while traveling to Ujjain. The dispute reportedly began over misbehavior and escalated when a crowd gathered at Khachrod station. Videos surfaced online. Police conducted a lathi-charge at Nagda, registered cases, and said the situation is under control currently.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 05:28 PM IST
MP News: Communal Tension Erupts After Family Assaulted On MEMU Train Between Ratlam–Khachrod, Police Use Lathi-Charge At Nagda |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A family from Dahod, Gujarat, traveling to Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain for the immersion of ashes was allegedly assaulted on a MEMU train between Ratlam and Khachrod.

Witnesses said the incident began after the accused blew smoke toward the girls. When they protested, he allegedly started using abusive language. The family is reportedly in shock.

According to the family, the dispute escalated at Khachrod station when 50 - 60 people from Muslim community reportedly boarded the train and attacked the family, including women, children, and the elderly.

Upon learning of the incident, a large number of people from Hindu organisations gathered at the railway station. People from the Muslim community also started arriving at the station in large numbers.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. A large police force has reached Nagda to bring the situation under control.

The GRP (Government Railway Police) is recording the statements of the victims and eye-witnesses. The facts related to the incident are being investigated.

Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma reached Nagda and confirmed that the situation is currently under control. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of Ratlam GRP (Government Railway Police), but a zero FIR has been registered in Nagda.

According to Bajrang Dal official someone called from the MEMU train and reported that some people were attacking innocent people. According to the complainant, a large number of people from the Muslim community, were gathered at the station.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) is recording victim statements, and a case has been registered against one of the accused, Amjad Lala, while a counter-complaint has also been filed. Investigations are ongoing.

