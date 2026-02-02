 MP News: Shivpuri Shopkeeper Beaten By UGC Protestor For Refusing To Shut Down Store On 'Bharat Bandh'; 20 Booked - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Shivpuri Shopkeeper Beaten By UGC Protestor For Refusing To Shut Down Store On 'Bharat Bandh'; 20 Booked - VIDEO

MP News: Shivpuri Shopkeeper Beaten By UGC Protestor For Refusing To Shut Down Store On 'Bharat Bandh'; 20 Booked - VIDEO

A shopkeeper was assaulted and shops vandalised in Shivpuri district during the Bharat Bandh against the UGC law. Incidents occurred in Narwar and Karera, leading to FIRs against over 20 people. Videos and CCTV footage surfaced. Karni Sena alleged innocent people were falsely named. Police intervened to control the situation.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Shivpuri Shopkeeper Assaulted For Refusing To Shut Down Store On 'Bharat Bandh' ; 20 Booked - VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A shopkeeper was assaulted in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district after he refused to shut his shop down on the day of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called in protest against the UGC law. 

The incident occurred on Sunday in Narwar and Karera, following which police registered FIRs against more than 20 people.

The incident came to fore on Monday after a video of the entire clash surfaced on social media. 

In the video, the protestors were seen marching on the streets with sticks in their hands.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Appoints Amey Ghole As Group Leader In BMC, BJP Names Ganesh Khankar
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Shinde) Appoints Amey Ghole As Group Leader In BMC, BJP Names Ganesh Khankar
UP: Class 5 Student Of Lucknow Army Public School Assaulted By Peers, Suffers Serious Eye Injuries & Vision Loss
UP: Class 5 Student Of Lucknow Army Public School Assaulted By Peers, Suffers Serious Eye Injuries & Vision Loss
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Update: Probe Report To Be Submitted In 45 Days, Says AAIB
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Update: Probe Report To Be Submitted In 45 Days, Says AAIB
'Abhishek, Ishan Maar Maar Ke...': Netizens Troll Pakistan For IND vs PAK Boycott, Say Team 'Scared' Of Abhishek, Ishan Batting
'Abhishek, Ishan Maar Maar Ke...': Netizens Troll Pakistan For IND vs PAK Boycott, Say Team 'Scared' Of Abhishek, Ishan Batting

As they saw a shopkeeper running his store and standing at its entrance, they advanced towards them and started to assault him. They even vandalised his store.

Case 1:

According to information, a dispute broke out when protesters tried to force shopkeepers to shut their stores in Narwar. 

As the shopkeeper refused, he was allegedly assaulted. 

Following the incident, the shopkeeper lodged a complaint, on the basis of which police have registered an FIR against 14 named persons and several others in this case.

Read Also
MP News: Trader Duped Of ₹40 Lakh In Investment Scam
article-image

Case 2: 

In Karera, disturbances were reported during a BJP budget-related programme. A shop was vandalised and a shopkeeper was assaulted. 

After CCTV footage of the incident emerged, police registered a case against unidentified persons based on the shopkeeper’s complaint.

Meanwhile, the Karni Sena has accused the police of framing innocent people in the Narwar case. 

The organisation’s national general secretary claimed that some of the persons named in the FIR were in Ahmedabad at the time of the incident.

Due to the situation, police had to intervene to control the crowd in Narwar. Later, both parties reached the Narwar police station for further proceedings.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh February 2, 2026, Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Rising Temperatures Fade Off Chill;...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: LPG Cylinder Blast At Pachmarhi Hotel; Maharashtra Family Out On Vacation Sustains Serious...
MP News: LPG Cylinder Blast At Pachmarhi Hotel; Maharashtra Family Out On Vacation Sustains Serious...
MP News: Shivpuri Shopkeeper Beaten By UGC Protestor For Refusing To Shut Down Store On 'Bharat...
MP News: Shivpuri Shopkeeper Beaten By UGC Protestor For Refusing To Shut Down Store On 'Bharat...
MP News: Retired Army Officer Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet After Collision In Gwalior -- Video
MP News: Retired Army Officer Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet After Collision In Gwalior -- Video
Madhya Pradesh February 2, 2026, Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Rising Temperatures Fade Off Chill;...
Madhya Pradesh February 2, 2026, Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Rising Temperatures Fade Off Chill;...
Bhopal News: Six-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down By Speeding Car
Bhopal News: Six-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down By Speeding Car