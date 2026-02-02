MP News: Shivpuri Shopkeeper Beaten By UGC Protestor For Refusing To Shut Down Store On 'Bharat Bandh'; 20 Booked - VIDEO

MP News: Shivpuri Shopkeeper Assaulted For Refusing To Shut Down Store On 'Bharat Bandh' ; 20 Booked - VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A shopkeeper was assaulted in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district after he refused to shut his shop down on the day of ‘Bharat Bandh’ called in protest against the UGC law.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Narwar and Karera, following which police registered FIRs against more than 20 people.

The incident came to fore on Monday after a video of the entire clash surfaced on social media.

In the video, the protestors were seen marching on the streets with sticks in their hands.

As they saw a shopkeeper running his store and standing at its entrance, they advanced towards them and started to assault him. They even vandalised his store.

#WATCH | Shivpuri Shopkeeper Hit By UGC Protesters For Refusing To Pull Down Shutter As Part Of 'Bandh' #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/ZKUDiuHjGR — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 2, 2026

Case 1:

According to information, a dispute broke out when protesters tried to force shopkeepers to shut their stores in Narwar.

As the shopkeeper refused, he was allegedly assaulted.

Following the incident, the shopkeeper lodged a complaint, on the basis of which police have registered an FIR against 14 named persons and several others in this case.

Case 2:

In Karera, disturbances were reported during a BJP budget-related programme. A shop was vandalised and a shopkeeper was assaulted.

After CCTV footage of the incident emerged, police registered a case against unidentified persons based on the shopkeeper’s complaint.

Meanwhile, the Karni Sena has accused the police of framing innocent people in the Narwar case.

The organisation’s national general secretary claimed that some of the persons named in the FIR were in Ahmedabad at the time of the incident.

Due to the situation, police had to intervene to control the crowd in Narwar. Later, both parties reached the Narwar police station for further proceedings.