MP News: Trader Duped Of ₹40 Lakh In Investment Scam | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A trader was allegedly duped of Rs 40 lakh in the name of investment and partnership in a company. The accused opened an office in a mall in Misrod area to gain confidence and disappeared after collecting the cash in the name of investment.

The Misrod police registered a case against three people in this connection on Sunday.

According to reports, the complainant Hitesh Kumar Singh, a businessman, claimed that in 2020, he came in contact with the main accused Amitesh Kumar Sinha who introduced himself as the director of an investment firm. Sinha claimed that his firm operating from a mall in Misrod was linked to multi-level marketing and promised Singh of high returns on investments.

Singh at first invested around Rs 25 lakh. Meanwhile, two more individuals identified as Priya and Sunny joined the scheme and offered Singh direct partnership in the company, with promise of higher profits. In the name of partnership, the accused collected a total of Rs 40 lakh from him.

Read Also Union Budget 2026: CA Kirti Joshi Reviews Key Income Tax Proposals

Soon after receiving the money, the accused shut down their office and switched off their mobile phones. Realising that he had been cheated, Singh lodged a complaint with the police. After investigations, police registered a case of fraud against Amitesh, Priya, and Sunny.