MP News: Tiger, Tigress Found Dead In Shahdol Forests; Electrocution Suspected | Representative image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): The bodies of a tiger and a tigress were found in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district on Monday, creating a panic among the forest department.

According to information, the incident occurred about 200 metres apart in the Masira Circle of the Jaishinghnagar forest range in Shahdol district.

Preliminary investigations suggested the deaths were caused by electrocution.

Live wire laid to protect crops

According to information, electric current had allegedly been laid in a nearby field to protect crops from animals.

The tiger and tigress are believed to have died after coming in contact with the live wire. The bodies were found near RF 382 in Masira Circle.

After receiving the information, forest department officials rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

The area has been cordoned off and dog squads along with several teams have been deployed for intensive searching.

Bodies found on different days

Sources said the body of the tiger was first found on Sunday night. During the investigation, the body of the tigress was found nearby early Monday morning, making the case more serious. Both bodies were found in a revenue area.

DFO Taruna Verma said that the deaths of 2 tigers have been confirmed, but the exact cause will be known only after the post-mortem reports.

She added that it would be premature to reach any conclusion before the reports.

Forest staff and expert teams are continuing the search to determine whether the deaths were natural or linked to illegal activity.

The incident has caused concern among wildlife lovers and local residents. The forest department said the investigation will be completed soon and the cause of death will be revealed.