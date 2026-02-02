MP News: Heavy Firing Erupts At Stone Mine In Gwalior; FIR Registered Against 10 -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy firing was reported at a mine in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Monday, creating a panic in the area.

According to information, chaos erupted at a stone mining site in Bilaua area of Gwalior between two groups over control.

The entire incident occurred in broad daylight and a video of the firing has gone viral on social media.

The video shows more than a dozen people engaged in a dispute. The sound of multiple bullets being fired can also be heard in the video.

FIR registered

Following the incident, police registered cases against more than 10 people from both sides and arrested them.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, but the firing spread fear across the entire crusher market area.

Police said the dispute was mainly between Sandeep Sharma and Mohit Sharma over mining operations, even though the mine was registered in the name of another person.

The police have written to the Mining Department to verify the mining lease and take further action.

Not the first instance

Police are also collecting details of the licensed firearms used in the incident and have initiated the process to suspend the weapon licences.

The crusher market area in the Gwalior region has witnessed such disputes earlier, but this is the first time the conflict escalated into open firing.

The incident has raised serious questions about law and order in the area.

Local crusher operators and workers are living in fear, as disputes over dominance often turn violent. In the past two months, more than 10 such incidents have been reported in the area.