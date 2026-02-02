MP News: Sitasharan May Be Made Chief Whip, VS To Do Appointments On Lok Sabha Pattern |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling party is going to conduct an experiment in the Vidhan Sabha on the pattern of the Lok Sabha.

The party is mulling over appointing the chief whip and deputy whip for the first time in the House.

Until now, only the opposition party appointed whips in the Vidhan Sabha.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister of the ruling party does the floor management on behalf of the ruling party.

The BJP is now planning to appoint the chief whip, who will manage the floor in coordination with the Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

The plans are afoot to appoint the former Speaker of the House Sitasharan Sharma as chief whip, and the party is considering other names for the post of deputy whip.

The party is considering the names of former minister Archana Chitnis, Harishankar Khatik and other legislators for the position.

According to sources, the state party is planning to appoint the chief whip and deputy whip on the recommendations of the central leadership.

The BJP s national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state president Hemant Khandelwal, and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma discussed these appointments.

The appointments may be made after holding talks with the BJP s national leaders.

Decision taken on names for political appointments

The BJP has almost finalised names for political appointments in corporations, boards, authorities, and commissions. The names of 12 leaders have been almost finalised.

A decision on the disputable names may be considered later. While the party was considering names for political appointments, it examined the caste and regional equations.

The appointments will be made after the party s national president, Nitin Nabin, and the organisational general secretary, BL Santosh, give their consent.

The party has also finalised the names of the district in charges of the party organisation. An announcement may soon be made.