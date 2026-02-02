 MP News: Accused Of Cow Smuggling, Man Forced To Chant Religious Slogans In Shivpuri
MP News: Accused Of Cow Smuggling, Man Forced To Chant Religious Slogans In Shivpuri

According to a complaint filed by Mohana resident Anish Khan, the activists tied up Azad and allegedly forced him to chant religious slogans while abusing him. A purported video of the alleged incident has also gone viral on social media, which the complaint states was intended to incite communal tension and hurt religious sentiments.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 09:50 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Accused Of Cow Smuggling, Man Forced To Chant Religious Slogans In Shivpuri | representative image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered against four identified persons and several others for allegedly tying up a man accused of cow smuggling and forcing him to chant religious slogans, on Sunday night under Subhashpura police station area in Shivpuri district.

 As per reports, on Saturday night a group of cow activists allegedly intercepted a container near Degreepul on National Highway 46. On searching, 30 cattle were rescued. While three suspects reportedly fled the scene, one man, identified as Azad Ali of Rajasthan, was nabbed by the group of activists.

According to a complaint filed by Mohana resident Anish Khan, the activists tied up Azad and allegedly forced to chant religious slogans while abusing him. A purported video of the alleged incident has also gone viral on social media, which the complaint states was intended to incite communal tension and hurt religious sentiments.

The four accused named in the FIR were identified as Rajpal Gurjar, Lokendra Gurjar, Satish Dhakad, Vivesh Gurjar. They were booked under sections 296(b), 115(2), 353(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 

Police are currently investigating the authenticity of the video and the extent of the involvement of the named individuals.

