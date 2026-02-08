 MP News: Fake Sadhus Accused Of Hypnotising Residents, Cheat Head Constable’s Wife Of ₹7.5k In Shivpuri
MP News: Fake Sadhus Accused Of Hypnotising Residents, Cheat Head Constable's Wife Of ₹7.5k In Shivpuri

In Shivpuri, men posing as sadhus allegedly cheated residents by hypnotising them while seeking donations. In one incident, the wife of a police head constable was duped of ₹7,500 at their Verma Colony home. The fraud came to light after a complaint was filed at Kotwali police station. Police are probing similar incidents reported across the city.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
article-image
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Individuals disguised as saints have been accused of cheating residents by allegedly hypnotising them under the pretext of seeking donations and swindle money from people in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

One such incident occurred at the home of a head constable in the police department, where his wife was defrauded of ₹7,500. A written complaint was filed at the Kotwali police station on Saturday regarding this matter.

According to information, individuals, disguised as sadhus, approach homes seeking donations. It is alleged that during conversations, they mention the family's problems to confuse the residents and then use hypnosis to swindle cash. After committing the crime, they flee the scene.

Alleged hypnosis

According to, Head Constable Pratap Narayan Sharma, a resident of Verma Colony, on Tuesday afternoon, while he was away, some people disguised as sadhus arrived at his house. They initially asked his wife for flour and refused to accept any monetary donation.

Subsequently, during the conversation, they mentioned the family's problems, engaging his wife in conversation. It is alleged that during this time, his wife took out ₹7,500 from the house and gave it to them. After they left, his wife realised she had been cheated.

article-image

When the head constable returned home, he was informed of the entire incident, after which he filed a written complaint at the Kotwali police station. He also alleged that similar incidents involving fake sadhus have occurred in other parts of the city.

Police have registered the complaint and launched an investigation. Residents have been advised to remain cautious and immediately inform the police if suspicious individuals approach them seeking donations.

