'Railways Should Ban Such People': Video Of Family Making A Sandwich Inside Train Sparks Debate On Civic Sense

A viral reel shared by an X user has sparked a heated debate online after showing a family preparing vegetable sandwiches inside a train compartment. The short clip captures a woman spreading green chutney on bread while others slice vegetables, all seated on their berths. The post quickly gained traction, triggering mixed reactions from netizens.

What happened in the viral video

In the video, the family can be seen comfortably assembling fresh sandwiches during their journey. While some viewers found the scene relatable and practical, others considered it inappropriate for a public space. The original poster criticised the act, writing, "Railways should ban such people, they are menace in public places." This strong remark opened the floodgates to a flurry of opinions.

Netizens divided over ‘homemade food’ in trains

Many users rushed to defend the family, arguing that passengers should be free to eat food prepared at home, especially given concerns about the quality and hygiene of railway catering. One user commented, "What’s wrong with this? You want to to ban people from having their home made dinner so corporate and restaurant cartels can take over it. Already the quality of food is not up to the mark, and with monopoly, it will be worse."

However, others raised concerns about hygiene, comfort, and consideration for fellow travellers. A user pointed out, "The smell of vegetables in the closed compartment. If someone wants home food they can make it ready at their home and eat no problem with it." Another added, "This is not homemade, it is being made," highlighting the distinction between carrying prepared meals and actively cooking or assembling food in shared spaces.

Debate on public etiquette and shared spaces

The discussion soon shifted to public etiquette and respect for co-passengers. One user summed up this sentiment, saying, "Not even considerate about other people in the train." For many, the concern wasn’t about homemade food itself but about the disruption it could cause in a confined environment.