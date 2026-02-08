'Tum Mujhe Chhuye Kaise...': Lucknow Property Broker Harasses Indian Army Officer's Wife - Apology Video Goes Viral

A shocking incident of alleged sexual harassment has surfaced from Lucknow’s Eldeco City locality near IIM Road, raising serious concerns over women’s safety. The accused, identified as Raj Shukla, reportedly works as a local property broker. He allegedly assaulted and molested the wife of an Indian Army officer under the guise of showing her a residential flat in the area.

According to initial reports, the woman had contacted the broker to inquire about available rental accommodation. Trusting his professional role, she accompanied him to view a property in the Indigo City area. During the visit, the accused allegedly behaved inappropriately, crossing boundaries and subjecting her to unwanted physical contact.

Victim informs husband serving in the army

In the viral video, the woman can be seen filming the accused and screaming at him asking how dare he touch her. The man can be seen profusely apologising to her in the video. After leaving the premises, the woman immediately informed her husband, who is currently serving in the Indian Army. At the time of the incident, the officer was away on duty. Due to his professional commitments, he returned to Lucknow seven days later to address the matter personally.

Deeply disturbed by the ordeal faced by his wife, the officer reportedly beat the accused upon his return.

No intervention from Lucknow Police has been reported so far.

Growing concern over women’s safety

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users expressing anger and concern over the recurring cases of harassment faced by women, even in residential neighborhoods. Citizens are calling for stricter background checks for property brokers and enhanced safety measures during property visits.

One user said, "This wasn't right, posters of such beasts should be put up everywhere. And this one should be thrown in jail."

Another said, "Instead of filing case and putting him jail people are making reel?"

Another user said, "Harami Log, I experienced that these brokers in Lucknow are mostly the same type. Dirty and disgusting."