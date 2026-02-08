 'Tum Mujhe Chhuye Kaise...': Lucknow Property Broker Harasses Indian Army Officer's Wife - Apology Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Tum Mujhe Chhuye Kaise...': Lucknow Property Broker Harasses Indian Army Officer's Wife - Apology Video Goes Viral

'Tum Mujhe Chhuye Kaise...': Lucknow Property Broker Harasses Indian Army Officer's Wife - Apology Video Goes Viral

A Lucknow property broker, Raj Shukla, allegedly molested the wife of an Indian Army officer while showing her a flat in Eldeco City near IIM Road. The woman informed her husband, who returned from duty days later and confronted the accused. No reports of police intervention has been reported so far. Netizens demand strict action for the broker's audacity to commit such act

Ameesha SUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
article-image

A shocking incident of alleged sexual harassment has surfaced from Lucknow’s Eldeco City locality near IIM Road, raising serious concerns over women’s safety. The accused, identified as Raj Shukla, reportedly works as a local property broker. He allegedly assaulted and molested the wife of an Indian Army officer under the guise of showing her a residential flat in the area.

According to initial reports, the woman had contacted the broker to inquire about available rental accommodation. Trusting his professional role, she accompanied him to view a property in the Indigo City area. During the visit, the accused allegedly behaved inappropriately, crossing boundaries and subjecting her to unwanted physical contact.

Victim informs husband serving in the army

In the viral video, the woman can be seen filming the accused and screaming at him asking how dare he touch her. The man can be seen profusely apologising to her in the video. After leaving the premises, the woman immediately informed her husband, who is currently serving in the Indian Army. At the time of the incident, the officer was away on duty. Due to his professional commitments, he returned to Lucknow seven days later to address the matter personally.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK Boycott Ends, Pakistan Makes U-Turn After ICC Talks, Set To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Match On February 15
IND Vs PAK Boycott Ends, Pakistan Makes U-Turn After ICC Talks, Set To Play T20 World Cup 2026 Match On February 15
Kerala Lottery Result: February 8, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-41 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 8, 2026 - Samrudhi SM-41 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
'Tum Mujhe Chhuye Kaise...': Lucknow Property Broker Harasses Indian Army Officer's Wife - Apology Video Goes Viral
'Tum Mujhe Chhuye Kaise...': Lucknow Property Broker Harasses Indian Army Officer's Wife - Apology Video Goes Viral
NEET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
NEET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

Deeply disturbed by the ordeal faced by his wife, the officer reportedly beat the accused upon his return.

No intervention from Lucknow Police has been reported so far.

Growing concern over women’s safety

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users expressing anger and concern over the recurring cases of harassment faced by women, even in residential neighborhoods. Citizens are calling for stricter background checks for property brokers and enhanced safety measures during property visits.

One user said, "This wasn't right, posters of such beasts should be put up everywhere. And this one should be thrown in jail."

Another said, "Instead of filing case and putting him jail people are making reel?"

Another user said, "Harami Log, I experienced that these brokers in Lucknow are mostly the same type. Dirty and disgusting."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Tum Mujhe Chhuye Kaise...': Lucknow Property Broker Harasses Indian Army Officer's Wife - Apology...
'Tum Mujhe Chhuye Kaise...': Lucknow Property Broker Harasses Indian Army Officer's Wife - Apology...
'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense
'Borrowed ₹30,000 From Mom': 30-Year-Old Unemployed Bengaluru Woman Shares Monthly Expense
'This Guy Needs A Slap': Indian Man Harasses Foreign Tourists On Goa Beach; Netizens Demand Strict...
'This Guy Needs A Slap': Indian Man Harasses Foreign Tourists On Goa Beach; Netizens Demand Strict...
Viral Video: Man Disguised In Burqa Enters Ladies' Coach On Mumbai's Central Railway Local Train;...
Viral Video: Man Disguised In Burqa Enters Ladies' Coach On Mumbai's Central Railway Local Train;...
'Ship Smells Like Poop': Carnival Cruise Passenger's Video Showing White Towel Turn Brown In Seconds...
'Ship Smells Like Poop': Carnival Cruise Passenger's Video Showing White Towel Turn Brown In Seconds...