'Desi Ghee Ke Chakkar Me L Lagwa Liye': Netizens React After Australia Return Man Caught Shoplifting At Haryana Super Mart - Video

A man was recently caught red-handed while attempting to steal high-value grocery items from a retail store belonging to the Mar Company. The accused had concealed products such as cow ghee, honey, ketchup, and other items inside his clothes in a bid to evade detection. Store staff quickly intervened and alerted the Sadar Bazaar police, who took the man into custody.

Surprising background of the accused

The arrested individual has been identified as Ashwini alias Ashu Bhatia, a resident of Moti Nagar. According to his statement, he had returned from Australia just a week ago after spending nearly a month there on a tourist visa. His international travel history added an unexpected twist to the case, raising questions about his motives. However, during questioning, he failed to provide a clear explanation for the theft, claiming only that he was going through financial hardship.

Repeated theft attempts caught on CCTV

Store employees revealed that this was not the first time the accused had targeted the shop. According to Jagran, he had allegedly stolen items from the same outlet on three previous occasions. Although CCTV cameras had recorded his movements earlier, the staff were unable to identify him at the time. Following repeated losses, employees began closely monitoring surveillance footage and remained vigilant for suspicious activity.

Caught while billing a maggi packet

On Monday evening, the suspect once again entered the store, prompting staff to keep a close watch. After concealing multiple items inside his pants, he approached the billing counter to pay for a single packet of Maggi noodles. His unusual behavior raised suspicion, and the staff confronted him. A search led to the recovery of stolen items worth approximately ₹3,000, including cow ghee valued at ₹2,500 and honey priced at ₹500.

Police Action and Confession

The incident was recorded on video by store staff and handed over to the police. During interrogation, Ashwini admitted to stealing tea leaves from the same store on three occasions and once from another shop located on Meerut Road. He also acknowledged his actions in the video footage. Further investigation is underway to determine whether he was involved in similar incidents elsewhere.

Netizens react strongly

One user commented, "Achi khaasi image banai hogi dosti rishtedaari mein NRI wali desi ghee ke chakkar mein L lagwa liye"

Another user said, "Went to Australia for the 'view,' came back for the 'ghee.' Some people really travel across the world just to ruin their reputation for a few jars of honey."