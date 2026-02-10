 Mumbai Flower Show 2026: Western Railway Bags 4 Trophies For Floral Displays At BMC Exhibition
Western Railway secured four trophies at the Mumbai Flower Show 2026 organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, earning top honours for its garden display at the General Manager’s residence and reaffirming its focus on greenery and environmental awareness.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway’s themed gardens earn top honours at the Mumbai Flower Show hosted by the civic body | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 10: Western Railway secured four trophies at the Mumbai Flower Show 2026 organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Tree Authority from February 6 to February 8, 2026, at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, Mumbai.

Continuing its participation in the annual event, Western Railway took part along with several reputed public and private sector organisations and received recognition in multiple categories.

Wide participation and awards

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the 29th edition of the Mumbai Flower Show witnessed participation from organisations such as Central Railway, Godrej, BPCL, HPCL, RCF, Hiranandani, MMRDA, Mumbai International Airport and others.

Western Railway presented its floral displays and thematic exhibits and won a total of four trophies in different categories. The trophies were presented by dignitaries of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, including the first prize, which was won in the garden category for the garden at “BOMBARCI”, the Western Railway General Manager’s residence.

Focus on greenery and public engagement

Western Railway has been regularly participating in the Mumbai Flower Show and similar civic initiatives, which provide an opportunity to showcase creativity, promote greenery and engage with the public.

The participation also reflects Western Railway’s continued emphasis on environmental awareness and beautification initiatives across its establishments.

Commitment to eco-friendly initiatives

Western Railway remains committed to supporting eco-friendly initiatives and actively participating in programmes that promote environmental consciousness and community engagement.

