 Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief Stable, Recovering Well, Says Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic Doctor
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief Stable, Recovering Well, Says Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic Doctor

Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday. His daughter, Supriya Sule, said that he has developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief Stable, Recovering Well, Says Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic Doctor

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar is stable and recovering well, Dr Simon Grant, Physician and Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Grant said, "Sharad Pawar is stable and recovering well. His vital parameters are within normal limits, and his overall clinical condition is stable and recovering well. The mild discomfort noted at the time of admission has improved with ongoing medical management. As a precautionary measure, he continues to remain under observation. His treatment is being carried out strictly as per Ruby Hall Clinic’s established medical protocols, and all investigations are being closely monitored. Further decisions regarding the course of care will be taken based on his clinical progress"

"Ruby Hall Clinic has appealed to party workers and well-wishers to avoid gathering within the hospital premises to ensure that routine patient care is not disrupted," he added.

Pawar was admitted to the hospital on Monday. His daughter, Supriya Sule, said that he has developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics. "Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of Sharad Pawar, said the senior leader has had a hectic schedule over the past few days. "Over the past 10-12 days, Sharad Pawar has had a very hectic schedule. Due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic. Doctors have conducted all necessary tests, and the results are normal. I personally spoke to the doctors. Once the remaining test reports are received, a decision will be taken on whether he should stay in Pune or be shifted to Mumbai," he added.

