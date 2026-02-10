506 Villages In Jalgaon Likely To Face Water Scarcity; Zilla Parishad Allocates ₹5.23 Crore | Sourced

Jalgaon: Since Jalgaon district has witnessed heavy rains this year, the intensity of water shortage will be felt to some extent in the summer. However, some talukas in the district are likely to face water shortages on a large scale during the period from April to June. This year, 506 villages in the district are likely to face water shortages, and the Zilla Parishad has made a provision of Rs 5 crore 23 lakh for the relief of the shortage.

Since the temperature of Jalgaon district reaches 45 degrees in the summer, the groundwater level in the district also decreases. Many talukas are affected by water shortage. The district has to supply water through water tankers on a large scale. Although the heavy rains in the district this year have damaged the Kharif crop, this rain has helped increase the groundwater level.

The administration has received great relief as more than 450 schemes of the Jaljeevan Mission have been implemented in the district. Some works of the Jaljeevan Mission have been delayed. They need to be completed immediately. If that happens, the district will be able to overcome water shortage. Every year, the Chalisgaon, Amalner, and Jamner talukas are hit by water shortages and have to supply water through tankers. However, this time, these talukas will get some relief due to the heavy rains in this taluka, while this year, Parola, Chopda, and Jamner talukas are likely to face a water crisis.

Keeping this in mind, the Zilla Parishad has prepared a final plan worth Rs 5.23 crore to alleviate the shortage, keeping in mind that 506 villages will be affected by water scarcity. In this, measures such as acquisition of private wells and piped wells, water supply through tankers and bullock carts have been suggested. Earlier, programs like desilting of dams, deepening and desilting of wells, and desilting and deepening of ponds were taken up in the district. This provided free silt to the farmers to put in their fields and at the same time helped in increasing the water storage. Since these activities have not been taken in the last few years, it is seen that the number of anchors has increased in the district.