Jalgaon: University-Level Management Fest "Kashti-2026" Organised At G.H. Raisoni College

Jalgaon: G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Jalgaon, organised a two-day university-level management youth festival, “Kashti-2026”, based on the concepts of innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity and leadership development on behalf of the management department. On the occasion of the inauguration of this Management Fest, G. H. Raisoni Institute Director Prof. Dr Priti Agarwal was present in the chair. Academic Dean Prof. Dr Sanjay Shekhawat, Head of the MBA Department Prof. Dr Yogita Patil and Prof. Dr Vishal Rana were present on the platform.

In the presidential speech, Director Prof. Dr Priti Agarwal said that for the all-round development of students, only curricular education is not enough, but it is necessary to provide them with a platform to develop practical experience, creativity, leadership qualities and decision-making skills. For this purpose, a university-level management fest called ‘Kashti’ is being organised every year at G. H. Raisoni College, which gives scope to the latent qualities of the students and increases their confidence.

In today's competitive and changing industrial world, innovation, an entrepreneurial approach and skill-based education are of utmost importance, and such activities provide students with experience of the real situation in the management and industrial sectors. In line with the national education policy, Prof. Dr Priti Agarwal explained that the college is trying to make students employment-oriented and capable of entrepreneurship by prioritising research, innovation, multiple educational opportunities and all-around development.

Various competitions like Raisoni Shark Tank – Business Plan Competition, Digital Ad-Mad Show, Kal Ka Nayak, B-Quiz (Business Quiz), Bulls vs. Bears (Stock Market Simulation), Board Room Battle (Case Study Competition) and Poster Presentation (Environmental Sustainability) were held in this two-day festival. In these competitions, students effectively presented their business vision, decision-making, creativity and leadership qualities and won the appreciation of the judges and the audience. Poet Bahinabai Chaudhary. A large number of students from various colleges of North Maharashtra University participated in this Management Fest.

The competitions were judged by expert professors and industry representatives from various fields. Dr Girish Kulkarni was present as the chief guest for the prize distribution and closing ceremony. The professors of the Management Department, student coordinators and student volunteers worked hard for the successful organisation of the entire programme. The programme was coordinated by Prof. Shriya Kogata.