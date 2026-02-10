 Jalgaon: University-Level Management Fest “Kashti-2026” Organised At G.H. Raisoni College
In the presidential speech, Director Prof. Dr Priti Agarwal said that for the all-round development of students, only curricular education is not enough, but it is necessary to provide them with a platform to develop practical experience, creativity, leadership qualities and decision-making skills

Vijay PathakUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:29 PM IST
Jalgaon: G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering and Management, Jalgaon, organised a two-day university-level management youth festival, “Kashti-2026”, based on the concepts of innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity and leadership development on behalf of the management department. On the occasion of the inauguration of this Management Fest, G. H. Raisoni Institute Director Prof. Dr Priti Agarwal was present in the chair. Academic Dean Prof. Dr Sanjay Shekhawat, Head of the MBA Department Prof. Dr Yogita Patil and Prof. Dr Vishal Rana were present on the platform.

In the presidential speech, Director Prof. Dr Priti Agarwal said that for the all-round development of students, only curricular education is not enough, but it is necessary to provide them with a platform to develop practical experience, creativity, leadership qualities and decision-making skills. For this purpose, a university-level management fest called ‘Kashti’ is being organised every year at G. H. Raisoni College, which gives scope to the latent qualities of the students and increases their confidence.

The competitions were judged by expert professors and industry representatives from various fields. Dr Girish Kulkarni was present as the chief guest for the prize distribution and closing ceremony. The professors of the Management Department, student coordinators and student volunteers worked hard for the successful organisation of the entire programme. The programme was coordinated by Prof. Shriya Kogata.

