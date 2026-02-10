 Nashik: NTKMA Reviews Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path, ₹390-Crore Infrastructure Works Ahead Of Simhastha 2027
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: NTKMA Reviews Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path, ₹390-Crore Infrastructure Works Ahead Of Simhastha 2027

Nashik: NTKMA Reviews Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path, ₹390-Crore Infrastructure Works Ahead Of Simhastha 2027

The meeting was convened in view of the preparations for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, which is expected to witness a massive influx of devotees, particularly on the Amrit Snan days. Ensuring a safe, well-regulated and spiritually aligned Darshan Path was a key focus area of the discussions

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: NTKMA Reviews Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path, ₹390-Crore Infrastructure Works Ahead Of Simhastha 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: A high-level review meeting on the planning, development and conservation of the Darshan Path at Trimbakeshwar was held at the Committee Hall of the District Collector's Office, Nashik, under the chairmanship of NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singhand in the presence of District Collector Ayush Prasad.

The meeting was convened in view of the preparations for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, which is expected to witness a massive influx of devotees, particularly on the Amrit Snan days. Ensuring a safe, well-regulated and spiritually aligned Darshan Path was a key focus area of the discussions.

Read Also
Pune: PMPML Announces Special Bus Arrangements For SSC, HSC Students During Board Exams
article-image

The meeting was attended by Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar, Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council Chief Officer Rahul Patil, NTKMA Assistant Commissioner Amol Chaudhary, Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust Trustee Satyapriya Dnyaneshwar Shukl, Purohit Sangh President Manoj Thete, and representative Atul Joshi, along with Nagarsevaks, Nagarsevikas and representatives of MSIDC.

A major component of the deliberations pertained to the Phase 2 development works at Trimbakeshwar, with an estimated combined cost of approximately Rs 390 crore. These works are aimed at strengthening pilgrimage infrastructure, improving crowd regulation and enhancing the overall pilgrim experience. The approved components include development of the Darshan Path and ghats, redevelopment and beautification of the Shahi Marg, construction of Vidhi Bhavan and allied religious facilities, development of gardens and landscaped public spaces including Shivsrushti, and provision of organised facilities for vendors to ensure regulated economic activity during the Mela period.

FPJ Shorts
Majority Of Parents And Educators Demand Integration Of Internet Safety Into Core School Curriculum Amid AI-Driven Digital Threats
Majority Of Parents And Educators Demand Integration Of Internet Safety Into Core School Curriculum Amid AI-Driven Digital Threats
Finance Ministry Discloses Over 24.64 Lakh Pending Income Tax Returns Older Than 90 Days For AY 2025-26
Finance Ministry Discloses Over 24.64 Lakh Pending Income Tax Returns Older Than 90 Days For AY 2025-26
Mumbai News: JJ Hospital Restores Mobility Of 74-Year-Old Man With Successful Knee Replacement Surgery
Mumbai News: JJ Hospital Restores Mobility Of 74-Year-Old Man With Successful Knee Replacement Surgery
'You Want To Provoke Public With Incendiary Speeches': BJP's Ameet Satam Slams Raj Thackeray's Remarks On RSS Row
'You Want To Provoke Public With Incendiary Speeches': BJP's Ameet Satam Slams Raj Thackeray's Remarks On RSS Row

Active discussions and detailed interactions were held among all present stakeholders on planning modalities, execution timelines, integration of local requirements and preservation of the traditional and religious character of Trimbakeshwar. NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh emphasised the importance of coordinated planning between NTKMA, the Municipal Council, the Devasthan Trust, the Purohit Sangh and other concerned agencies to ensure systematic implementation of the works.

It was decided that regular review meetings with stakeholders will be conducted at Trimbak to monitor progress on the approved works and ensure timely execution ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. The Authority reiterated its commitment to collaborative governance and comprehensive infrastructure development for the successful organisation of the Mela.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: NTKMA Reviews Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path, ₹390-Crore Infrastructure Works Ahead Of...
Nashik: NTKMA Reviews Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path, ₹390-Crore Infrastructure Works Ahead Of...
Nashik: Telangana Delegation Begins Two-Day Study Visit To Review Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations
Nashik: Telangana Delegation Begins Two-Day Study Visit To Review Simhastha Kumbh Mela Preparations
Cyber Fraud Shock In Nashik: Businessman Cheated Of Rs 10 lakh In The Name Of Forex Trading
Cyber Fraud Shock In Nashik: Businessman Cheated Of Rs 10 lakh In The Name Of Forex Trading
Kolhapur: Newly Elected Deputy Mayor Akshay Jarag Felicitated At Warna Cooperative Bank
Kolhapur: Newly Elected Deputy Mayor Akshay Jarag Felicitated At Warna Cooperative Bank
'Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Could Be A Conspiracy': NCP-SCP Leader Rohit Pawar Makes Explosive...
'Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash Could Be A Conspiracy': NCP-SCP Leader Rohit Pawar Makes Explosive...