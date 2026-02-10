Nashik: NTKMA Reviews Trimbakeshwar Darshan Path, ₹390-Crore Infrastructure Works Ahead Of Simhastha 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: A high-level review meeting on the planning, development and conservation of the Darshan Path at Trimbakeshwar was held at the Committee Hall of the District Collector's Office, Nashik, under the chairmanship of NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singhand in the presence of District Collector Ayush Prasad.

The meeting was convened in view of the preparations for the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, which is expected to witness a massive influx of devotees, particularly on the Amrit Snan days. Ensuring a safe, well-regulated and spiritually aligned Darshan Path was a key focus area of the discussions.

The meeting was attended by Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council President Triveni Tungar, Trimbakeshwar Municipal Council Chief Officer Rahul Patil, NTKMA Assistant Commissioner Amol Chaudhary, Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust Trustee Satyapriya Dnyaneshwar Shukl, Purohit Sangh President Manoj Thete, and representative Atul Joshi, along with Nagarsevaks, Nagarsevikas and representatives of MSIDC.

A major component of the deliberations pertained to the Phase 2 development works at Trimbakeshwar, with an estimated combined cost of approximately Rs 390 crore. These works are aimed at strengthening pilgrimage infrastructure, improving crowd regulation and enhancing the overall pilgrim experience. The approved components include development of the Darshan Path and ghats, redevelopment and beautification of the Shahi Marg, construction of Vidhi Bhavan and allied religious facilities, development of gardens and landscaped public spaces including Shivsrushti, and provision of organised facilities for vendors to ensure regulated economic activity during the Mela period.

Active discussions and detailed interactions were held among all present stakeholders on planning modalities, execution timelines, integration of local requirements and preservation of the traditional and religious character of Trimbakeshwar. NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh emphasised the importance of coordinated planning between NTKMA, the Municipal Council, the Devasthan Trust, the Purohit Sangh and other concerned agencies to ensure systematic implementation of the works.

It was decided that regular review meetings with stakeholders will be conducted at Trimbak to monitor progress on the approved works and ensure timely execution ahead of Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. The Authority reiterated its commitment to collaborative governance and comprehensive infrastructure development for the successful organisation of the Mela.