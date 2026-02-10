 Only 35% Vehicles In Pune Fitted With HSRP Plates So Far
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneOnly 35% Vehicles In Pune Fitted With HSRP Plates So Far

Only 35% Vehicles In Pune Fitted With HSRP Plates So Far

Vehicles without a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) will face legal action after February 18, according to the state transport department. Vehicle owners will face penalties because of negligence despite repeated deadline extensions.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Only 35% Vehicles In Pune Fitted With HSRP Plates So Far | File Photo

Vehicles without a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) will face legal action after February 18, according to the state transport department. Vehicle owners will face penalties because of negligence despite repeated deadline extensions.

According to officials, the department has given a final 15-day grace period for vehicle owners who had applied for HSRPs before December 31, 2025, but are still waiting for installation. Once this period ends, enforcement drives will begin across the state. People who applied before the deadline (December 31, 2025) will get a proper chance. After this, action will be taken.

Read Also
Pune Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Delivers Baby Alone At Home In Nana Peth; ‘Father’ Arrested
article-image

Officials clarified that vehicle owners who booked appointments after December 31 may have to pay a fine of ₹1,000. According to the department, despite multiple extensions, many owners have ignored the rule. People are not taking the mandate seriously. Enforcement is now the only option.

Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Pune, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "The HSRP rule applies to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Although it was first announced in December 2024, compliance has remained poor. In Pune, only about 35 per cent of eligible vehicles have installed HSRPs so far. Out of nearly 24.3 lakh vehicles, only 8.57 lakh have been fitted with the secure plates."

FPJ Shorts
‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir
‘Status Of The Book’: Ex-Army Chief Naravane's First Reaction Amid Row Over Unpublished Memoir
King’s College London Announces Third Year Of Prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Awards For Indian Postgraduate Scholars
King’s College London Announces Third Year Of Prestigious Vice-Chancellor's Awards For Indian Postgraduate Scholars
Bombay HC Cuts POCSO Convict’s Life Sentence To 12 Years, Citing Reformative Efforts In Prison
Bombay HC Cuts POCSO Convict’s Life Sentence To 12 Years, Citing Reformative Efforts In Prison
Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2026 First Merit List At slat-test.org; Check Campus-Wise Merit Status
Symbiosis University Declares SLAT 2026 First Merit List At slat-test.org; Check Campus-Wise Merit Status
Read Also
Pune: PMPML Announces Special Bus Arrangements For SSC, HSC Students During Board Exams
article-image

"During the enforcement drives, the RTO squad will not stop at checking number plates alone, but documents such as the registration certificate, insurance, pollution certificate, and driving licence will also be checked. Penalties will increase if any documents are missing. Since no new extension has been announced, the government is unlikely to relax the rules further," he added.

The transport department has issued six deadlines since the first notification on December 3, 2024, with December 31, 2025, being the final one.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Goda Mahotsav 2026 Sees Huge Response, Over ₹86 Lakh Turnover In Five Days
Nashik: Goda Mahotsav 2026 Sees Huge Response, Over ₹86 Lakh Turnover In Five Days
Pune: Row Over Use Of Donated Health Department Vehicles Meant For Rural Outreach; Activists Demand...
Pune: Row Over Use Of Donated Health Department Vehicles Meant For Rural Outreach; Activists Demand...
Pune School Welcomes Board Exam Students With Flower Petals And Good Wishes
Pune School Welcomes Board Exam Students With Flower Petals And Good Wishes
Maharashtra Govt Orders Statewide Heavy Vehicle Inspections After Mumbai–Pune Expressway Crash...
Maharashtra Govt Orders Statewide Heavy Vehicle Inspections After Mumbai–Pune Expressway Crash...
Pune Metro Phase 2 Moves Forward; Bids Invited For 14 Stations On Lines 4B And 4C
Pune Metro Phase 2 Moves Forward; Bids Invited For 14 Stations On Lines 4B And 4C