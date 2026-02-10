Report Violations, Win ₹50,000: Pune Traffic Police Launch Citizen Initiative | Sourced

In a bid to improve road safety and tighten the grip on habitual offenders, Pune City Traffic Police have announced a Rs 50,000 cash reward for citizens who send the highest number of traffic violation photos and videos on the official PTP app of the Traffic Police.

During a press conference on Monday, Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, highlighted that steps have been taken to encourage the participation of citizens to minimise traffic violations. Citizens can easily use their phones to record photos and videos and can directly upload them to the PTP app.

So far, through the app, 1.80 lakh offences have been received. Through these violations, police have successfully issued challans to 1.16 lakh violators.

Counselling Programme For Drunk Driving Offenders Held In Pune

On Monday, the Traffic Branch organised a special counselling and awareness programme at the Police Headquarters in Shivajinagar. The programme was conducted from 11 AM to 2 PM and was attended by around 550 to 600 motorists who were caught driving under the influence of alcohol during the year 2025.

The event was organised under the guidance of Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma and Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Manoj Patil. The main aim of the session was to make offenders understand their social responsibility and the serious risks of drunk driving.

During the session, Joint CP Sharma appealed to the motorists to become responsible citizens. He stressed the importance of wearing helmets, following traffic rules, and understanding that these rules are meant to save lives, not just to impose fines.

Traffic officials also explained the legal consequences of drunk driving, including heavy penalties, accidents, loss of innocent lives, and the long-term impact on families and society. In addition, the department introduced its digital initiatives, including traffic police social media platforms, and explained the use of the PTP mobile application for public assistance and awareness.

At the end of the programme, the motorists took a pledge to obey traffic laws and promised not to repeat such offences in the future. At the same time, the Traffic Department made it clear that strict action will continue. As per the directions of DCP (Traffic) Himmat Jadhav, all traffic divisions will carry out special “Drunk and Drive” drives with stricter checks and tougher punishment for violators in the coming days.

Motorists Booked in Drunk and Drive Cases

2023 – 562

2024 – 5,286

2025 (December 17) – 6,070