 Nashik: Class 12 Board Exams Begin; Over 81,000 Students Appear Across District
Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Class 12 Board Exams Begin; Over 81,000 Students Appear Across District | Sourced

Nashik: The written examinations of Class 12, considered a crucial milestone in students’ academic life, began on Tuesday. According to available information, 1.73 lakh students are appearing for the Class 12 exams across 285 centres in the Nashik division.


Branch-wise numbers are as follows:
Science: 96,625
Arts: 54,881
Commerce: 19,063
Vocational: 2,943
Technical Science: 179
In Nashik district alone, 81,973 students are appearing for the examination, as informed by the district administration.

article-image


The district administration has made extensive preparations to effectively implement the copy-free examination drive this year. Special police security will be deployed at sensitive, highly sensitive, and troublesome exam centres, and video recording will be done outside the centres.


Flying squads will monitor the examination process, with 9 special flying teams appointed to visit all exam centres across the district. Additionally, vigilance committee flying squads will conduct surprise inspections without prior notice.
It has also been announced that exam centres without CCTV cameras this year will be shut down from next year.

