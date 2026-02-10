Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP Emerges Largest Party With 24 Seats In Zilla Parishad Polls | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The results of the 2026 elections to 63 Zilla Parishad (ZP) groups and 126 Panchayat Samiti (PS) groups were declared on Monday, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the largest party in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district by securing 24 ZP seats.

A keen contest was witnessed between the Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances. Their constituent parties contested jointly in some places and independently in others, leading to close fights at several centres, where victories were decided by narrow margins. In Paithan and a few other locations, Mahayuti partners were seen contesting against each other.

Counting began at 10am at all counting centres amid strict police bandobast. Between 12 and 15 tables were arranged for counting in each Panchayat Samiti, and the process was conducted in stages.

In Paithan, Shiv Sena won eight of the nine seats, while one seat went to Shiv Sena (UBT). In Sillod, Shiv Sena secured six of the nine seats, while in Soygaon, it won two of the three seats. In Vaijapur, Shiv Sena won four of the eight seats. In Kannad, Shiv Sena won one seat, the BJP secured three seats, and Shiv Sena (UBT) won two seats. In Khuldabad and Phulambri, the BJP won three seats each, while in Soygaon, the BJP secured two seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) won one.

Overall, the BJP secured 23 seats along with one sponsored seat, taking its total to 24. Shiv Sena (Shinde) won 21 seats along with one sponsored seat, totalling 22. Shiv Sena (UBT) secured nine seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) won four seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) one seat and the Congress one seat. Prahar and an independent candidate secured one seat each.

Party – Total seats



BJP (23+1 sponsored) – 24



Shiv Sena (Shinde) (21+1 sponsored) – 22



Shiv Sena (UBT) – 9



NCP (AP) – 4



NCP (SP) – 1



Congress – 1



Prahar - 1



Independent – 1