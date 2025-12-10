VIDEO: Mahindra Thar Falls Into Canal In Pune's Janta Vasahat, Pulled Out By Crane | Videoscreengrab

Pune: A Mahindra Thar car fell into the right main canal passing through the Janta Vasahat area, an incident that occurred at 2.15 pm on Wednesday afternoon, and it was pulled out with the help of a crane. Now, residents are wondering how the SUV went into the canal and why it was brought so close to the canal.

VIDEO: SUV Plunges Into Canal In Pune's Janata Vasahat, Pulled Out By Crane pic.twitter.com/l6luIYxIgr — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) December 10, 2025

A video os the incident was caught and has been surfacing on the internet. Surprisingly, the car was still operational after being taken out of the canal, and later the owner is seen driving it away from the spot.

Accidents in Pune are on the rise, and reckless driving is one of the main reasons in most cases. In another incident, involving a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus, a nine-year-old girl died while her elder sister was injured. The deceased and her sister were crossing a road while walking when the out-of-control PMPML bus driver ran over them in the Talawade area. CCTV footage of this incident is currently going viral on social media, and the road safety debate has been reignited in the Pune District.

The deceased has been identified as Sudha Lal Bihari Verma (9), while her sister Radha Ram Mohan Verma (22) is injured. Both of them are currently residents of Talawade and natives of Uttar Pradesh. Ram Mohan Shrisantram Verma (23, Talawade) has complained to the Dehu Road Police Station.

Dehu Road Police have detained Kiran Bhattu Jadhav Patil (36, Chikhali; native of Dhule). He has been booked under the BNS sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.