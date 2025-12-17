Bhopal News: Why No Action Against VIT University Yet, Asks Deputy LoP Hemant Katare

Bhopal News: Why No Action Against VIT Bhopal Yet, Asks MLA Katare | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The VIT University issue resurfaced during a special session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Hemant Katare said that in the winter session, Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar had assured strict action against VIT Bhopal within seven days of serving a notice under section 41(2).

Many days have passed, yet no action has been taken,” Katare said, demanding an explanation from the government. He warned that the opposition would stage a dharna at the university if the matter remained unaddressed.

Katare also raised the long-pending demand to fill the Deputy Speaker post in the Assembly. “If the government does not respect the opposition, at least a ruling party member should be appointed as Deputy Speaker,” he said, accusing the government of discriminating against opposition members and lodging fake cases against them.

Highlighting plight of government schools, he urged the government to introduce a law or norm requiring bureaucrats and elected representatives to enroll their children in government schools to set an example for citizens.