MP News: Osawada Village Gets Together To Celebrate Grand Wedding Of Kanubai Mata & Kaner Raja In Pansemal

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Osawada village in Pansemal town of Barwani district wrapped up preparations for the grand wedding of Kanubai Mata, a revered family deity of the Maharashtrian Khandesh community, with Kaner Raja which is slated to be held in Sunday.

The ceremony will be conducted with religious customs by Deva Bhagat, Pandit Bhattu Kulkarni, Bhushan Jadhav and other community members. Rituals such as mehandi, haldi, var nikasi, mandap and sangeet will mark the wedding celebration.

Devotees arrived in Osawada village to bring the wedding canopy for Mata in bullock carts with music and chants on Saturday. As per tradition, Gauri Mata will arrive from Vadner in Malegaon district, Maharashtra.

Villagers from nearby areas actively participated in preparations. Nearly 500 to 700 families participated in grinding wheat at local mills while singing traditional folk songs.

The wedding ceremony will take place late on late Sunday evening. Following this sacred union, around 11 couples from Khetia, Matrala, Pansemal, Jaynagar (Maharashtra) and Pachora will also tie a knot on Sunday.

To mark the wedding celebration, grand community feast with traditional delicacies such as Puran Poli and sweet rice, which are integral to Khandesh festivals, have also been arranged.

Organisers appealed to devotees to attend in large numbers and seek blessings of Kanubai Mata. It is believed that marriages conducted on this auspicious day bring peace, prosperity and divine grace to all families involved.