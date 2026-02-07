Indore News: Traditional Wedding Of Maharashtrian Deity Kanbai Mata With Kaner Raja Draws Devotees In Barwani

Indore News: Traditional Wedding Of Kanubai Mata, Kaner Raja Draws Devotees In Barwani | FP Photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the traditional marriage of Kanbai Mata, the revered family deity of the Maharashtrian Khandesh community, with Kaner Raja have been completed in Osawada village under Pansemal town of Barwani district.

The ceremony will be performed according to religious customs by Deva Bhagat, Pandit Bhattu Kulkarni, Bhushan Jadhav and other members of the community. Rituals including mehandi, haldi, var nikasi, mandap and sangeet will be part of the wedding celebrations.

On Saturday, devotees arrived in Osawada village with the wedding canopy for Kanbai Mata, travelling in bullock carts accompanied by devotional music and chants. As per tradition, Gauri Mata will arrive from Vadner in Malegaon district of Maharashtra.

Villagers from nearby areas actively participated in the preparations. Around 500 to 700 families took part in grinding wheat at local mills while singing traditional folk songs, a customary ritual ahead of the wedding.

The wedding ceremony will take place late on Sunday evening. Following the sacred union, around 11 couples from Khetia, Matrala, Pansemal, Jaynagar (Maharashtra) and Pachora will also tie the nuptial knot on the same day.

To mark the occasion, a grand community feast has been arranged, featuring traditional Khandesh delicacies such as Puran Poli and sweet rice. Organisers have appealed to devotees to attend in large numbers and seek the blessings of Kanbai Mata. It is believed that marriages performed on this auspicious day bring peace, prosperity and divine grace to families.