 Indore News: Traditional Wedding Of Maharashtrian Deity Kanbai Mata With Kaner Raja Draws Devotees In Barwani
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Traditional Wedding Of Maharashtrian Deity Kanbai Mata With Kaner Raja Draws Devotees In Barwani

Indore News: Traditional Wedding Of Maharashtrian Deity Kanbai Mata With Kaner Raja Draws Devotees In Barwani

The traditional wedding of Kanubai Mata, revered deity of the Maharashtrian Khandesh community, with Kaner Raja will be held in Osawada village, Barwani. The ceremony includes religious rituals, community participation and a grand feast. Eleven other couples will also marry on the auspicious day, which is believed to bring peace and prosperity.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Traditional Wedding Of Kanubai Mata, Kaner Raja Draws Devotees In Barwani | FP Photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations for the traditional marriage of Kanbai Mata, the revered family deity of the Maharashtrian Khandesh community, with Kaner Raja have been completed in Osawada village under Pansemal town of Barwani district.

The ceremony will be performed according to religious customs by Deva Bhagat, Pandit Bhattu Kulkarni, Bhushan Jadhav and other members of the community. Rituals including mehandi, haldi, var nikasi, mandap and sangeet will be part of the wedding celebrations.

On Saturday, devotees arrived in Osawada village with the wedding canopy for Kanbai Mata, travelling in bullock carts accompanied by devotional music and chants. As per tradition, Gauri Mata will arrive from Vadner in Malegaon district of Maharashtra.

Villagers from nearby areas actively participated in the preparations. Around 500 to 700 families took part in grinding wheat at local mills while singing traditional folk songs, a customary ritual ahead of the wedding.

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Student Launches Graduate-Led Budget Tour Service In London To Beat UK Job Market Blues
Kerala Student Launches Graduate-Led Budget Tour Service In London To Beat UK Job Market Blues
Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Agni Dev Registers For PSL 2026 Auction; Check Base Price & Other Details
Munna Bhai MBBS Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son Agni Dev Registers For PSL 2026 Auction; Check Base Price & Other Details
IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: PCB Approaches ICC For Dialogue To Resolve T20 World Cup Row Ahead Of Feb 15 Clash
IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: PCB Approaches ICC For Dialogue To Resolve T20 World Cup Row Ahead Of Feb 15 Clash
'Indus River Water Will Serve India’s Needs Only, Not Pakistan,' Says Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil In Jaipur
'Indus River Water Will Serve India’s Needs Only, Not Pakistan,' Says Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil In Jaipur
Read Also
MP News: Cow Shelter Launches Campaign Against Smuggling In Sardarpur
article-image

The wedding ceremony will take place late on Sunday evening. Following the sacred union, around 11 couples from Khetia, Matrala, Pansemal, Jaynagar (Maharashtra) and Pachora will also tie the nuptial knot on the same day.

To mark the occasion, a grand community feast has been arranged, featuring traditional Khandesh delicacies such as Puran Poli and sweet rice. Organisers have appealed to devotees to attend in large numbers and seek the blessings of Kanbai Mata. It is believed that marriages performed on this auspicious day bring peace, prosperity and divine grace to families.

Read Also
MP News: Bandhavgarh Tigress Traced, Transquilised; Likely To Be Translocated To Rajasthan-- VIDEO
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Traditional Wedding Of Maharashtrian Deity Kanbai Mata With Kaner Raja Draws Devotees...
Indore News: Traditional Wedding Of Maharashtrian Deity Kanbai Mata With Kaner Raja Draws Devotees...
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Steps In To Help Daily Wage Labourer, Restores Mother’s Pension,...
Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Steps In To Help Daily Wage Labourer, Restores Mother’s Pension,...
MP News: Cow Shelter Launches Campaign Against Smuggling In Sardarpur
MP News: Cow Shelter Launches Campaign Against Smuggling In Sardarpur
MP News: 'Patriotic Excitement...' Minister Vijay Shah Appologises Again Over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi...
MP News: 'Patriotic Excitement...' Minister Vijay Shah Appologises Again Over Colonel Sofiya Qureshi...
Indore News: Man Falls Of City Bus, Dies After Driver Suddenly Applies Brakes; Was Standing On Door...
Indore News: Man Falls Of City Bus, Dies After Driver Suddenly Applies Brakes; Was Standing On Door...