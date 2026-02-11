Bhopal News: 39 Arrested In Irani Dera Raid, Property Worth Over ₹1 Crore Seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a late-night raid at Irani Dera in Aman Colony, police teams led by Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar nabbed 31 notorious criminals. Police also arrested 8 women who tried to obstruct the raid while attacking personnel. Those arrested include offenders wanted by police in other states.

Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said acting on inputs that criminals wanted in multiple cases across districts and states were hiding in the locality, police formed a large coordinated team led by DCP Zone-4 Mayur Khandelwal.

The special team included 9 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 16 Inspectors, and nearly 400 personnel. The area was surrounded in a planned manner before the search operation began in the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. During the raid, some locals, including women, allegedly tried to obstruct police but were overpowered and arrested.

Police arrested 31 male and 8 female accused from the spot. Several were long absconding, including 5 permanent warrant absconders against whom 7 permanent warrants were pending. Many are wanted by police in other states, with rewards declared on some, officials said. Verification of criminal records is on, and further recoveries or arrests may follow.

Police had earlier conducted a raid at Irani Dera on December 31, 2025 and arrested several criminals of the Irani gang.

The kingpin of Irani Dera, Raju Irani, was arrested by Surat Police. Several cases, including theft, robbery, and extortion, are registered against him.

Looted items as well as illegal weapons were recovered from the spot.

The Irani gang is active not only in Madhya Pradesh but also in 12 other states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Members of this gang carried out crimes using different methods.

Valuable loot recovered

Police seized large quantities of stolen property, including 17 two-wheelers, 39 mobile phones worth around Rs 8 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 644.56 grams estimated at around Rs 1 crore, silver ornaments of 240 grams, and cash of Rs 1.35 lakh. Police also recovered 1.7 kg of illegal marijuana from a woman accused.

Arrested accused

Sadiq Ali (28), Kazi (65), Rehman (45), Gulab Nabi (36), Mohammad Ali alias Savir Hussain (51), Saru alias Yusuf Ali (60), Mukhtar Khan alias Mukaddar Mirza (51), Bakar Ali (20), Wasim Khan (37), Shabbir Ali (28), Sajjad Hussain (42), Mirza Pilloo (71), Javed Ali alias Isha (46), Shabbir Ali (51), Zakir Hussain (34), Shabbir Ali alias AP (40), Zaheer Ali (50), Rayat Ali (55), Hasnain Ali (23), Jafar Ali Mircha (31), Nabi Hasan alias Nablu (21), Abbas Ali alias Abbasi (48), Safdar Ali alias Sabdar Ali (32), Hasan Ali (23), Mohammad Ali alias Tidda (32), Shahadat Hussain alias Shadab (43), Haider Ali (32), Shabbir Khan alias Shabbe (35), Amjad Ali alias Gabbar (51), Mujahid (56), Zakir Hussain (52), Jayda Bi (60), Mariyam (40), Fatima Bi (40), Bano Ali (60), Khushnoor (60), Rabia (50), Mariyam (30), Nazma (35).