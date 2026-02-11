 Bhopal News: Upset Over Illness, 32-Year-Old Teacher Hangs Self
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Upset Over Illness, 32-Year-Old Teacher Hangs Self

Bhopal News: Upset Over Illness, 32-Year-Old Teacher Hangs Self

A 32-year-old private college teacher allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented house in Golden City under Ratibadh police station limits on Tuesday night. A suicide note citing illness was recovered, though family members denied any serious health issues. His wife, undergoing cancer treatment, is staying at her maternal home. Police are probing all angles.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Private College Professor End His Life By Hanging Himself | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over his illness, a 32-year-old teacher of a private college committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented home under Ratibadh police station limits late Tuesday night.

Police have found a suicide note from the deceased’s room in which he reportedly mentioned illness as the reason for taking the extreme step. However, family members have denied that he was suffering from any serious disease. Police said all possible angles are being examined.

According to reports, hailing from Sehore, Shailendra Singh Thakur (32) lived on rent at Golden City. Family members told police that he did not have any major illness except that he often suffered from cold and cough and felt weak afterward. In the suicide note, he allegedly wrote that he was fed up with illness and did not wish to live, adding a message of love for his family and asking them to take care of their health.

Read Also
MP Credit Card Fraud: '₹1.6 Lakh Debited From Account...' Air Force Officer Gets Text From Bank...
article-image

Police investigations revealed that his wife has been undergoing treatment for uterine cancer for about a year and is currently staying at her maternal home in Gopalpur, where her family is taking care of her.

FPJ Shorts
IND VS NAM Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026
IND VS NAM Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Bombay High Court Stalls Altamount Road Redevelopment Over 80-Year-Old Height Restriction
Bombay High Court Stalls Altamount Road Redevelopment Over 80-Year-Old Height Restriction
Girder Link Between Metro 4 & Metro 5 To Be Completed As Kapurbawadi Obstruction Removed In Thane
Girder Link Between Metro 4 & Metro 5 To Be Completed As Kapurbawadi Obstruction Removed In Thane
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs, Foreign Currency, Diamonds & Gold In Multiple Cases
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Drugs, Foreign Currency, Diamonds & Gold In Multiple Cases

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Upset Over Illness, 32-Year-Old Teacher Hangs Self
Bhopal News: Upset Over Illness, 32-Year-Old Teacher Hangs Self
Bhopal News: 39 Arrested In Irani Dera Raid, Property Worth Over ₹1 Crore Seized
Bhopal News: 39 Arrested In Irani Dera Raid, Property Worth Over ₹1 Crore Seized
MP News: High Court Directs Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director To Submit Detailed Report On...
MP News: High Court Directs Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director To Submit Detailed Report On...
MP News: High Court Expresses Disappointment Over 4-Year Delay In Civil Judge Recruitment
MP News: High Court Expresses Disappointment Over 4-Year Delay In Civil Judge Recruitment
MP News: Government To Digitise 3.73 Lakh Old Manuscripts, Books, Documents
MP News: Government To Digitise 3.73 Lakh Old Manuscripts, Books, Documents