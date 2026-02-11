Bhopal News: Upset Over Illness, 32-Year-Old Teacher Hangs Self

Bhopal News: 32-Year-Old Private College Professor End His Life By Hanging Himself | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over his illness, a 32-year-old teacher of a private college committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented home under Ratibadh police station limits late Tuesday night.

Police have found a suicide note from the deceased’s room in which he reportedly mentioned illness as the reason for taking the extreme step. However, family members have denied that he was suffering from any serious disease. Police said all possible angles are being examined.

According to reports, hailing from Sehore, Shailendra Singh Thakur (32) lived on rent at Golden City. Family members told police that he did not have any major illness except that he often suffered from cold and cough and felt weak afterward. In the suicide note, he allegedly wrote that he was fed up with illness and did not wish to live, adding a message of love for his family and asking them to take care of their health.

Police investigations revealed that his wife has been undergoing treatment for uterine cancer for about a year and is currently staying at her maternal home in Gopalpur, where her family is taking care of her.