MP Credit Card Fraud: '₹1.6 Lakh Debited From Account...' Air Force Officer Gets Text From Bank After Credit Cards Compromised In Gwalior

MP News: Cyber Fraud, Air Force Officer Drained Of ₹1.66 Lakh In Gwalior | AI Generated

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A joint warrant officer posted at the Air Force Station in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, lost ₹1.66 lakh in an online fraud.

Online purchases worth ₹1.66 lakh were made using his State Bank of India and IndusInd Bank credit cards.

The incident occurred at Air Force Station Maharajpura, Gwalior on February 6, and a complaint has been filed at the Maharajpura police station. He insisted that he did not receive any suspicious phone call, nor he shared any OTP.

According to the official report, Officer Rishi Nargova, a resident of Air Force Station Maharajpura, originally from Jammu, received two transaction messages on his mobile phone on the night of February 6th, revealing the fraud

Two transactions at 10:11 pm

Online purchases worth ₹95,020 were made using his State Bank of India credit card and ₹70,753 using his IndusInd Bank card. Both transactions were recorded at 10:11 pm.

Blocked accounts after reaching the bank

Immediately after receiving the messages, the officer had his cards blocked. Upon reaching the bank the next day, he learned that 8 mobile phones had been purchased using both cards. The officer stated that he did not share the OTP with anyone, nor did he provide any information on any calls.

Suspicion of APK File Opening

Police suspect that the officer may have inadvertently opened an APK file. This could have given fraudsters access to the mobile data. Police are investigating the ID used to make the purchase and where the mobile was delivered.

E-Zero FIR Registered Through 1930 Helpline

The victim complained to the cyber helpline 1930. From there, the matter reached the Maharajpura police station through an e-Zero FIR. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.