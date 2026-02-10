 MP News: Class 12 Board Exams Begin; Over 26K Students Take English Paper Under Tight Security In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Class 12 Board Exams Begin; Over 26K Students Take English Paper Under Tight Security In Gwalior

MP News: Class 12 Board Exams Begin; Over 26K Students Take English Paper Under Tight Security In Gwalior

The Class 12 board exams began in Gwalior with 26,744 students appearing at 84 examination centers under tight security. The English paper was held smoothly, with students calling it easy overall. Strict monitoring, seating arrangements, and “Hope Boxes” were in place. Class 10 exams will begin on February 13 across 91 centers.

Dheeraj MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Class 12 Board Exams Begin; 26,744 Students Take English Paper Under Tight Security In Gwalior | Representative Image

have begunGwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Class 12 board exams has begin in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, with 26,744 students appearing at 84 examination centers under tight security

Students arrived at their exam centers on time and appeared for the exams after completing the admission process.

On the first day of the examination, on Tuesday, the question paper for the English subject of class 12th started at 9 am. This examination was conducted at 84 examination centres in the district, in which a total of 26,744 students participated

Board exams are being conducted at a total of 84 exam centers in the district, with 26,744 students participating. Strict monitoring is being maintained at the exam centers, as per instructions from the Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal.

FPJ Shorts
CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class 12th From 2026 To Speed Up Evaluation
CBSE Introduces On-Screen Marking For Class 12th From 2026 To Speed Up Evaluation
'Pretty Baby'! Mouni Roy Rocks Halter-Neck & Mini Skirt During Dubai Getaway
'Pretty Baby'! Mouni Roy Rocks Halter-Neck & Mini Skirt During Dubai Getaway
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download
IB Security Assistant Recruitment Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Issued At mha.gov.in; Here's How To Download
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45 Minutes Before HSC Exams Sparks Outrage; Cops Called
'Civic Sense Is Dead': Wedding Band Allegedly Played Outside Mumbai's Chembur College Just 45 Minutes Before HSC Exams Sparks Outrage; Cops Called
Read Also
MP News: One Dead, Several Devotees Injured After Stampede Breaks Out During 'Kalash Yatra' In...
article-image

Candidates stated that the question paper was quite simple and easy to complete. While some questions presented some difficulties, excellent time management ensured that the paper was completed on time. The English question paper came in four sets: A, B, C, and D. Candidates were seated based on these sets to minimize the possibility of cheating.

Students underwent thorough checking before entering the examination centers. Carrying any type of cheating material or objectionable material is prohibited. "Hope Boxes" have also been placed at the examination centers, where students who accidentally possess cheating material can deposit it before the examination. If cheating material is detected during the examination, strict action will be taken against the student.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh February 10, 2026, Weather Update: Cold Mornings, Warm Afternoons; Light Rain...
article-image

The administration and education department officials are continuously monitoring the examinations to conduct them in a peaceful and transparent manner.

Whereas the examinations of class 10th will start from 13 February. For this, 91 examination centres have been made, where 22,777 students will appear for the examination. 7 examination centres have been kept reserved to deal with any emergency.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Class 12 Board Exams Begin; Over 26K Students Take English Paper Under Tight Security In...
MP News: Class 12 Board Exams Begin; Over 26K Students Take English Paper Under Tight Security In...
Bhopal News: MBBS Student Found Dead In Hostel Bathroom, Probe Underway
Bhopal News: MBBS Student Found Dead In Hostel Bathroom, Probe Underway
MP News: Jiwaji University Anti-Ragging Committee Evicts 3, Suspends 4 After Complaint
MP News: Jiwaji University Anti-Ragging Committee Evicts 3, Suspends 4 After Complaint
MP News: One Dead, Several Devotees Injured After Stampede Breaks Out During 'Kalash Yatra' In...
MP News: One Dead, Several Devotees Injured After Stampede Breaks Out During 'Kalash Yatra' In...
MP News: ‘Jitne Gore Log, Utne Kaale Karname’ Dhirendra Shastri Slams Powerful Elite While...
MP News: ‘Jitne Gore Log, Utne Kaale Karname’ Dhirendra Shastri Slams Powerful Elite While...