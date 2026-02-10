MP News: Class 12 Board Exams Begin; Over 26K Students Take English Paper Under Tight Security In Gwalior

MP News: Class 12 Board Exams Begin; 26,744 Students Take English Paper Under Tight Security In Gwalior | Representative Image

have begunGwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Class 12 board exams has begin in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, with 26,744 students appearing at 84 examination centers under tight security

Students arrived at their exam centers on time and appeared for the exams after completing the admission process.

On the first day of the examination, on Tuesday, the question paper for the English subject of class 12th started at 9 am. This examination was conducted at 84 examination centres in the district, in which a total of 26,744 students participated

Board exams are being conducted at a total of 84 exam centers in the district, with 26,744 students participating. Strict monitoring is being maintained at the exam centers, as per instructions from the Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal.

Candidates stated that the question paper was quite simple and easy to complete. While some questions presented some difficulties, excellent time management ensured that the paper was completed on time. The English question paper came in four sets: A, B, C, and D. Candidates were seated based on these sets to minimize the possibility of cheating.

Students underwent thorough checking before entering the examination centers. Carrying any type of cheating material or objectionable material is prohibited. "Hope Boxes" have also been placed at the examination centers, where students who accidentally possess cheating material can deposit it before the examination. If cheating material is detected during the examination, strict action will be taken against the student.

The administration and education department officials are continuously monitoring the examinations to conduct them in a peaceful and transparent manner.

Whereas the examinations of class 10th will start from 13 February. For this, 91 examination centres have been made, where 22,777 students will appear for the examination. 7 examination centres have been kept reserved to deal with any emergency.