Bhopal Stray Cattle Challenge: 5,000 Stray Cattle To Be Housed Per Gaushal; Only 7 Bids For 24 Swambhlambi Gaushalas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Attempts by Madhya Pradesh Gau Samvardhan Board to tackle the state’s stray cattle problem are hitting hurdles. In the latest effort, the Board floated a tender for construction of Swambhlambi Gaushala at 24 locations across the state, but only seven investors submitted bids.

Since the scheme’s inception, four tenders have been issued over the last few months, but response from investors has remained lukewarm. In all

44 land parcels identified across the state under the scheme. A Board officer said, “In the latest tender for 24 places, only 7 investors participated, with just a single bidder at each location. The process of allotting land will now be started for them.” The seven locations where investors have shown interest are Raisen, Damoh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Ashok Nagar, Khargone and Rewa.

Massive problem

According to the last animal census, Madhya Pradesh had 8.47 lakh stray cattle. Estimates from the new census are yet to be released, but the number is believed to have increased. The scheme aims to reduce stray cattle on roads, which at times endanger vehicle riders.

Villagers abandon animals

Farmers and villagers often cannot afford the rearing cost of unproductive cattle. An officer of the Gau Samvardhan Board said the average daily cost per unproductive animal is Rs 90, totalling roughly Rs 3,000 over time. Facing such expenses, villagers frequently leave cattle in the open.

Investor responsibilities, requirements

Under the Swambhlambi Gaushala scheme, each investor receives 130 acres of land. They must house 5,000 stray cattle on 125 acres, while the remaining 5 acres can be used for productive animals to offset costs. Construction and operational expenses are estimated at Rs 50 crore, making the scheme viable only for large corporate investors. ARs 50 lakh deposit is required to submit a bid.

‘Investors need time’

Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel said the scheme is new, and investors will take time to understand it. He stated that large scale investment and planning are needed to make the project successful.