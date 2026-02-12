 MP News: Man’s Body Found Dumped In Drain Near Jabalpur Market; Police Launch Investigation
An unidentified man’s body was found in a dirty drain near the women’s market at Baldev Bagh in Jabalpur, causing panic among locals. Police reached the spot, began an investigation, and sent the body for post-mortem. Murder is suspected, as the body may have been dumped to hide the crime. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified body was found inside a drain in Jabalpur on Thursday.

Some people passing by noticed something unusual in the drain and stopped to check. They saw the body of a man lying inside and immediately informed the police.

This incident created panic among local residents and shopkeepers.

The body was found near the women’s market at Baldev Bagh under the Lordganj police station area in Jabalpur on Thursday morning.

In the disturbing picture that surfaced on the internet after the incident, the body can be seen lying inside a dirty drain filled with stagnant water and garbage. Trash and waste are scattered all around, showing the poor condition of the spot. The body appears to be partially inside the drain, with parts of it covered by sludge and debris.

After receiving the information, a police team quickly reached the spot and began an investigation. The area was sealed to control the crowd as curious locals gathered at the scene.

Officers carefully examined the surroundings and collected evidence. With the help of staff, the body was taken out of the drain.

Police said that the identity of the deceased is still unknown. No ID card, phone, or personal belongings were found on the body that could help establish who the man was.

The body was later sent for post-mortem after the police completed the panchnama.

Officials said the post-mortem report will reveal the exact cause of death. However, based on the situation and the place where the body was found, police suspect foul play.

They believe the man may have been killed somewhere else and his body dumped in the drain to hide the crime.

Still, they said all possible angles are being examined before reaching any conclusion.

Many people demanded stronger police patrols and better security to avoid such cases in the future.

The Lordganj police have started checking missing person reports and nearby CCTV cameras to identify the victim.

Further investigation is ongoing.

