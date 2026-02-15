MP News: 305 Brides Tie Knot At Bageshwar Dham Mass Wedding On Mahashivratri; Prominent Saints, Diplomats From 9 Nations Attend -- VIDEO

MP News: 305 Brides Tie Knot At Bageshwar Dham Mass Wedding On Mahashivratri; Prominent Saints, Diplomats From 9 Nations Attend | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A grand mass wedding ceremony of 305 brides was conducted with great grandeur and enthusiasm at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district for the seventh consecutive year on the occasion of Mahashivratri (Sunday).

In the event, 305 underprivileged girls were married according to traditional Vedic rituals.

A total of 305 separate wedding mandaps were set up across the premises, where each couple’s marriage ceremony was conducted properly.

The ceremony began with the traditional wedding procession of the grooms. The grooms arrived at the venue riding horses, accompanied by music and bands.

After this, the garland exchange ceremony (varmala) was performed on the stage as per tradition. The entire Dham was beautifully decorated with flowers and lights, and thousands of devotees gathered to witness this historic moment.

Prominant spiritual leaders attend event

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several prominent saints, including Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and religious storytellers including Aniruddhacharya and Indresh Upadhyaya.

FP Photo

During the event, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri personally met the newlyweds. Seeing him in front of them, many couples became emotional, broke down in tears and bowed at his feet to seek blessings.

Dhirendra Shastri embraced them, comforted them and blessed them with a happy married life.

Showering blessings upon the couples, the Bageshwar Dham Committee presented a cheque of ₹30,000 to each couple.

Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya also attended the event. While speaking to media, he said, "This is a very unique and successful event. It fosters a sense of unity in Sanatan Dharma. I am proud that my disciple has done this. I am proud of Dhirendra Shastri."

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: On the occasion of the mass wedding ceremony at Bageshwar Dham, Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya says, "This is a very unique and successful event. It fosters a sense of unity in Sanatan Dharma. I am proud that my disciple has done this. I am… pic.twitter.com/AHtAE5UOgd — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2026

FP Photo

Diplomats from 9 countries participate

The event also witnessed participation from ambassadors and diplomats of nine countries, including Argentina, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, India and South Africa.

Shastri specially prepared a few lines in English to warmly welcome all the delegates present at the ceremony.

FP Photo

FP Photo

#WATCH | Dhirendra Shastri Greets Diplomats From 9 Countries In English During 7th Mass Wedding Ceremony #MPnews #masswedding #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/NPWoO1jGzr — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 15, 2026

Several videos of the event have surfaced on social media. One of the videos shows Shastri dancing joyfully along with the foreign delegates during the celebrations.

Watch the video here:

Nepali couple became special attraction

A Nepali couple became a special attraction at the ceremony. Their wedding was performed according to both Indian and Nepali traditions. Priests from both countries conducted the rituals in the presence of 50 guests from Nepal, symbolising the long-standing cultural and spiritual ties between India and Nepal.

The ceremony once again highlighted Bageshwar Dham’s continued tradition of social service, cultural unity and harmony beyond international borders.