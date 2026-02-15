 Bhopal Power Cut February 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Reliable Colony, Shahid Smarak, MLA Rest House, BHEL Pump & More. Check Full List
The power supply will remain disrupted from 10:00 to 17:00 in industrial areas, including H.L. Passey Eng. Pvt. Ltd., S.K. Industries, Champion Engineering Pt-II, and other Govindpura units for pole replacement and covered conductor stringing under the SSTD scheme. From 10:00 to 16:00, outages will affect Reliable Colony, Pipalner, and Book Diopt areas for line maintenance work.

Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Area: H.L. Passey Eng. Pvt. Ltd. Bhopal, S.K. Industries Bhopal, Champion Engineering Pt-II Bhopal, Kamini Agrawal, Perfect Paper Product Bhopal, SRD Steel Pvt. Ltd. Bhopal, Ocean Motors Pvt. Ltd. Bhopal, And CI Automotors Pvt. Ltd. Bhopal.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: Pole replacement & covered conductor stringing work under SSTD Scheme.

Area: Alert Engineering Govindpura Bhopal, DK Electro Mechanical Bhopal, Bhopal Engg, Shree Kushal Fabricators-II, Manohar Food Bhopal, Sharma Industries, Life Tech Engineering Industries, and Star Delta Transformer Ltd. Unit-II Bhopal.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: Pole Replacement & covered conductor stringing work under SSTD

Area: Reliable Colony, Pipalner & Area

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: Book Diopt & Area

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: BHEL Pump, Bidla Mandir, Shahid Smarak, MLA Rest House.

Time: 10:30 to 17:00

Reason: Line Maintenance work

Area: HT Connection Municipal Corporation Rapadia, Rudraksh Warehouse Rapadia, & Near Area..

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: STRAIGHTEN A BENT PCC POLE AT RAPADIYA VILLAGE

Area: Janki Residency, Fortune Estate, Palace Orchade, Western Hotel & Near Area

Time: 11:00 to 14:00

Reason: 5% SUPERVISION WORK (partially)

