Bhopal Power Cut February 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Reliable Colony, Shahid Smarak, MLA Rest House, BHEL Pump & More. Check Full List

Area: H.L. Passey Eng. Pvt. Ltd. Bhopal, S.K. Industries Bhopal, Champion Engineering Pt-II Bhopal, Kamini Agrawal, Perfect Paper Product Bhopal, SRD Steel Pvt. Ltd. Bhopal, Ocean Motors Pvt. Ltd. Bhopal, And CI Automotors Pvt. Ltd. Bhopal.
Time: 10:00 to 17:00
Reason: Pole replacement & covered conductor stringing work under SSTD Scheme.
Area: Alert Engineering Govindpura Bhopal, DK Electro Mechanical Bhopal, Bhopal Engg, Shree Kushal Fabricators-II, Manohar Food Bhopal, Sharma Industries, Life Tech Engineering Industries, and Star Delta Transformer Ltd. Unit-II Bhopal.
Time: 10:00 to 17:00
Reason: Pole Replacement & covered conductor stringing work under SSTD
Area: Reliable Colony, Pipalner & Area
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work
Area: Book Diopt & Area
Time: 10:00 to 16:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work
Area: BHEL Pump, Bidla Mandir, Shahid Smarak, MLA Rest House.
Time: 10:30 to 17:00
Reason: Line Maintenance work
Area: HT Connection Municipal Corporation Rapadia, Rudraksh Warehouse Rapadia, & Near Area..
Time: 10:00 to 17:00
Reason: STRAIGHTEN A BENT PCC POLE AT RAPADIYA VILLAGE
Area: Janki Residency, Fortune Estate, Palace Orchade, Western Hotel & Near Area
Time: 11:00 to 14:00
Reason: 5% SUPERVISION WORK (partially)