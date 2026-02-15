 Bhopal News: Road-Rage Scene Staged To Loot Taxi Driver, SUV-Borne Duo Held With Looted Phones
Habibganj ACP Umesh Tiwari said police scanned nearly 100 CCTV cameras to trace the suspects. and identify their escape route. Acting on a tip-off, police located the SUV parked near Shahpura Railway Colony and detained Arjun Kumar Sharma (25) and his minor aide of the Shahpura area.

Updated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 08:29 PM IST
Bhopal News: Road-Rage Scene Staged To Loot Taxi Driver, SUV-Borne Duo Held With Looted Phones | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Habibganj police on Sunday arrested two SUV-borne miscreants including a minor who staged a road-rage like scene to loot mobile phones from a taxi driver.

The looted mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 lakh and vehicle used in the crime was recovered from them. They were questioned to ascertain whether they were involved in similar incidents using the same modus operandi, police officials said.

According to police, Ratibad resident Piyush Malviya (23) lodged a complaint on February 6 that he was returning after dropping a passenger from Rani Kamlapati to Danapani Road, Ishwar Nagar.

Bhopal News: Turtle Smugglers, Use AC Coach Attendants To Move Consignments
At about 11.30 pm, an SUV overtook and blocked his car near Shalimar on Danapani Road. Two youths stepped out and began arguing over overtaking their vehicle. During the confrontation, they suddenly snatched his two mobile phones including a costly handset and fled.

Habibganj ACP Umesh Tiwari said police scanned nearly 100 CCTV cameras to trace the suspects. and identify their escape route. Acting on a tip-off, police located the SUV parked near Shahpura Railway Colony and detained Arjun Kumar Sharma (25) and his minor aide of Shahpura area.

During interrogation, the accused confessed they had gone out for fun but then conspired to make quick money by targeting vulnerable victims. They admitted staging a road-rage confrontation before snatching the phones and fleeing.

