Bhopal News: 23-Year-Old woman Woman Shoots Obscene Videos At Spa | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a woman working at a spa shot obscene video of another young woman and send it to her boyfriend. The victim approached Misrod police and lodged a complaint when she learnt about the incident on Sunday.

According to reports, 23-year-old woman works at a spa at a mall in Misrod area. In her complaint given to police, another woman claimed that tea fell on her clothes while she was gossiping with another woman who worked at the spa. The incident took a year ago.

She claimed that she went to change clothes but her colleague followed her and secretly shot her obscene videos.

The victim claimed that the accused sent the videos to her boyfriend and some other people. She became aware of the incident when she learnt that her videos had become viral. Misrod police have registered an FIR in this connection.

However, the mobile phone allegedly used in the crime was found damaged.

The phone has been sent to forensic science laboratory to recover the alleged videos.